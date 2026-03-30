Auction market caps year on high note

Kingly Treasures

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine art auction market is closing the year on a high note, with rare masterpieces, long-hidden private collections and works by emerging Filipino artists taking center stage in one of the country’s biggest year-end auctions.

Anita Magsaysay-Ho’s Procession and Fernando Zóbel’s Contratista (II) headline León Gallery’s highly anticipated year-end auction, The Kingly Treasures Auction.

“This Christmas, we continue to pay tribute to Filipino artistic genius as we unveil a selection of lots that celebrate this most festive season,” said Jaime Ponce de León, director of León Gallery.

One of the auction’s highlights is Magsaysay-Ho’s Procession, from the collection of the late Don Luis Ma. Araneta.

Another major offering is Zóbel’s Contratista (II), which has not been seen publicly since 1984. The painting belongs to his rare Manila Period and is among his last figurative works before he fully embraced abstraction. It was also among the highlights of his 1954 solo exhibition.

The auction also features 11 works by Alfonso Ossorio from the family collection, including studies for his Victorias Chapel mural, The Angry Christ and works from his Recovery Drawings series.

Other highlights include Chelsea Theodossis’ Lost Archive, her largest masterpiece to enter the market, following the record-breaking sale of One Fine Day 2 for more than P5.7 million in September 2026.

In the spirit of giving, León Gallery is partnering with Ateneo High School Batch 2001 for a fundraising initiative. Proceeds from selected works by Raffy Napay, Lao Lianben, Yeo Kaa, Nicole Coson, Juvenal Sanso, Onib Olmedo and Ayka Go will support the Philippine Jesuit Prison Service, scholarships for children of Ateneo support staff, the Ateneo Judo Team and Ateneo Alumni Association scholars.

The Kingly Treasures Auction 2026 will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. The preview runs from Nov. 21 to 27, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the ground floor of Eurovilla 1, Rufino corner Legazpi streets, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

For the online catalog, visit leon-gallery.com.