Defense to present VP Sara Duterte's dentist, Cale88 co-owner at impeachment hearing

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (front R) leaves court after posting bail in Quezon City, suburban Manila on September 5, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team has asked the Senate impeachment court to subpoena her known dentist and a deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs for the hearings from December 1 to 4.

In a manifestation dated November 25, Duterte’s lawyers named Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada and Deputy Commissioner Agaton Uvero in their initial list of witnesses for the week.

Earlier identified as a co-owner of Cale88 Foods Corp., Lebosada will testify on the company’s operations, government registration and financial affairs.

Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro Uvero, meanwhile, will testify on Cale88’s exportation records with the BOC, as well as present a copy of the company’s certificate of registration with the bureau.

Cale88 is a banana chips company owned by Lebosada and Duterte’s husband, Manases “Mans” Carpio.

Its financial records have been flagged for various reasons, including foreign remittances from China and Russia and a lack of supporting documents.

Inconsistencies between the company’s bank inflows and declared sales have also come into question.

Lebosada’s and Uvero’s testimonies are intended to counter allegations against Duterte under the second article of impeachment, which concerns her alleged unexplained wealth.