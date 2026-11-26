‘Philippines digital ambitions need telco infrastructure support’

According to Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase Institute, the government’s AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026–2033 further underscores the need for more aggressive telco infrastructure development to support emerging industries, expand the digital economy and modernize government operations.

MANILA, Philippines — The government must begin allocating public funds for shared telecommunications infrastructure and introduce structural reforms to accelerate network expansion to make the country realize its ambitions of becoming an AI-powered and digitally competitive economy, a leading think tank said.

According to Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase Institute, the government’s AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026–2033 further underscores the need for more aggressive telco infrastructure development to support emerging industries, expand the digital economy and modernize government operations.

Manhit’s call comes amid growing momentum behind the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), the Pax Silica initiative and the Super Intelligence, Knowledge, and Advanced Technology (SIKAT) Corridor, a nationwide investment network for AI and advanced industries. These initiatives underscore the urgency of expanding the country’s digital infrastructure.

“Government has ambitious plans to harness artificial intelligence, digitalize public services and attract technology-intensive industries. These ambitions must be matched by an equally ambitious infrastructure investment program in which government is an active participant,” Manhit said.

He pointed out that telco operators face mounting investment challenges as they contend with capital-intensive network expansion, competitive pricing, inflationary pressures, fuel costs and foreign exchange fluctuations that affect the cost of imported network equipment.

“The demand for greater network capacity will continue to grow, but the financial capacity of telecommunications operators to sustain increasingly capital-intensive investments is not unlimited. Government must help address this investment challenge, particularly as its own operations and public services become more dependent on digital technologies,” he said.

Manhit proposed expanding the government’s common tower policy through publicly funded infrastructure projects that would make shared telco facilities available for lease to network operators.

He also called for a unified underground conduit policy that would allow multiple telco operators to deploy fiber-optic cables within common underground corridors.

“Public investments in common towers and shared underground conduits would reduce infrastructure duplication, optimize capital expenditures and accelerate network expansion. These are practical investments that can generate economic benefits across multiple industries and communities,” Manhit said.