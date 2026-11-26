Marcos touts PH tourism efforts at Mandarin Oriental Makati reopening

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed hope for the Philippines' tourism sector following the reopening of the Mandarin Oriental Makati, 12 years after the hotel closed down.

The iconic hotel opened its doors Thursday, November 26, at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, just meters away from where it originally stood on the corner on the corner of Makati Avenue and Paseo de Roxas.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were the special guests of the opening ceremony attended by Makati mayor Nancy Binay as well as executives from Ayala Corp., Ayala Land and the reopened hotel itself.

After cutting the ribbon at the hotel's entrance, the chief executive gave a five-minute speech in which he recalled the original Mandarin Oriental Makati being a landmark hotel in the city upon opening in 1976.

"[The hotel] was woven into the city's social, business, and cultural life, and its return brings back a familiar name with a new story to tell," said the chief executive.

He noted how the new building blends the Mandarin Oriental's renowned service with Filipino craftsmanship.

Staff members are dressed in footwear by Marikina shoemakers and outfits by designer Rajo Laurel, while each room contains bathrobes made of binakol from Abra.

The reopening of Mandarin Oriental Makati, continued Marcos, is also "a welcome expression of competence in our country and future of Philippine tourism."

Marcos stressed that strengthening the nation's tourism and hospitality sector is a key driver of economic growth, with a great number of job opportunities sprouting whenever a new hotel opens.

He shared that national accommodation standards were updated for establishments to keep pace with changing needs and the realities of the post-pandemic era.

The president pointed to the Philippines' recent hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit as proof the country is "well capable of hosting the world, and doing so with smiles and exceptional hospitality."

Another recent update he touted was the Ninoy Aquino International Airport being included in Time Magazine's "World's Best Airports of 2027," a huge leap from when it was considered among the world's worst.

"Let's continue to build on that momentum [and] make the Philippines a more attractive destination in the region and beyond," Marcos said.

The president ended his speech recalling the famous remark of his generation when referencing Mandarin Oriental Makati, "Meet me at the Mandarin."

RELATED: 4 Philippine hotels retain Michelin Keys standing