AI in earnest, but not for Philippines

According to a recent study released by Boston Consulting Group in partnership with the Makati Business Club, artificial intelligence (AI) maturity is rising rapidly worldwide and is already delivering substantial business rewards for most companies.

Unfortunately, however, Philippine companies are behind the curve.

BCG’s Applied AI Index 2026 Global Study shows both how quickly companies are progressing and how meaningful the gap can become between organizations that scale AI successfully and those that remain in the early stages.

Globally, companies are steadily moving up the AI maturity curve. The share of organizations in the stagnating stage has fallen from 25 percent in 2024 to 4.5 percent in 2026, while the share in scaling and future-built has increased as more companies move beyond experimentation and begin embedding AI more deeply across the business.

BCG’s study points out that the rewards for reaching higher levels of maturity are already substantial. Compared with AI laggards, future-built companies deliver 2.4x revenue growth, 2.8x EBITDA growth, and 2.3x three-year shareholder returns.

Maturity, therefore, matters not only as a measure of AI capability,but because it is increasingly associated with stronger business performance and innovation.

Unfortunately, BCG’s study indicates that the Philippines is roughly two years behind the global AI maturity curve. Its 2026 average maturity remains closer to the global average from 2024 than to the global average today.

The study warns that as global companies continue to advance, closing this gap will become increasingly important for Philippine organizations seeking to capture the same value from AI.

The BCG study explains that global trajectory sets a clear benchmark for the Philippines: AI maturity is advancing quickly, and the benefits are increasingly accruing to companies that can move from experimentation to scaled, enterprise-wide adoption.

The BCG study notes that some constraints are holding back AI in the Philippines and that these are structural and require collective action to address.

Three bottlenecks were highlighted.

First, many companies still lack the integrated and usable foundation needed to scale AI.

Second, the study pointed out, is the country’s talent system does not yet produce and retain the advanced skills AI requires.

And third, Philippine companies face tougher economic equation because they pay close to global prices for AI while operating against a lower local cost base.

Together, these constraints make scaling AI harder even for the companies with strong ambition, the BCG study pointed out.

The Philippines, the BCG study emphasized, now stands at a fork in the road in how it responds to AI. It argues that the technology can make the country’s existing service model more productive, but it can also weaken the country’s labor-cost advantage on which much of that model has historically relied.

Metrobank introduces Ask Earnest

Perhaps, among those who see the need for better adoption of AI, the Ty family-led Metrobank recently introduced an AI chatbot for everyday money questions.

As Filipinos increasingly turn to digital platforms and AI for information, Metrobank has launched Ask Earnest, an AI-powered financial mindfulness chatbot designed to help users explore money-related questions and better understand their financial decisions.

Conversations about money remain taboo for many Filipinos. Through Ask Earnest, Metrobank aims to help normalize these discussions and make Filipinos more comfortable raising questions they might otherwise hesitate to ask.

From figuring out how much of a salary to save and whether they can afford a purchase, to deciding whether to lend money to a friend or relative, everyday financial situations can raise questions that people may not know whom to ask.

The initiative advances Metrobank’s financial education advocacy by helping bring learning closer to the moment people need it. While educational articles and videos remain useful resources, a conversational platform gives users another way to engage with financial concepts, ask follow-up questions, and build their understanding at their own pace.

“Financial education should meet people where they are. We want it to be something people can turn to when they have a question or a decision to make. Sometimes, the first hurdle is knowing where to begin or feeling comfortable enough to ask,” Digs Dimagiba, Metrobank chief marketing officer, pointed out, adding, “With Ask Earnest, we aim to make that first step easier and encourage more Filipinos to understand their options before making a money decision.”

Ask Earnest allows users to begin with what matters to them. They can ask about building an emergency fund, explore considerations when paying off debt or starting to invest, or seek simpler explanations of financial terms.

By making financial learning more conversational, Metrobank hopes to encourage people to ask further questions and develop a clearer understanding of the choices available to them. The goal is to help users build the knowledge and confidence to approach their finances more thoughtfully.

“Financial mindfulness develops as people learn, ask questions, and apply what they understand to everyday life,” Dimagiba explained. “Through Ask Earnest, we want to encourage the habit of pausing to ask and understand, whether someone is managing their first salary, reviewing their spending, or preparing for a longer-term goal.”

Through Ask Earnest, financial learning is more accessible and personal, encouraging Filipinos to pause, ask questions, and better understand their options before making money decisions.

Ask Earnest is the latest development in Metrobank’s efforts to make financial education accessible and relevant to Filipinos. Earnest began as an e-book offering practical personal finance lessons before expanding into a website (earnest.ph) and social media content (@earnestPH on TikTok and Instagram) on managing, growing and protecting money.

With Ask Earnest, Metrobank adds a more interactive way for Filipinos to engage with financial education, supporting its continuing commitment to help people build healthier money habits and make more informed decisions. To explore Ask Earnest, visit earnest.ph.