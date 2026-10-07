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SRA allocates all sugar output for domestic us

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
October 9, 2026 | 12:00am
SRA allocates all sugar output for domestic us
A spoon of sugar.
Image by designfoto from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) mandated that all sugar production for the 2026 to 2027 crop year will be for domestic use only due to the anticipated shortfall in sugarcane harvests.

Under Sugar Order 1, dated Oct. 7, the SRA classified 100 percent of sugar production for the 2026 to 2027 crop year as “B,” or domestic market sugar. 

The agency also advised all sugar mills, planters, traders and other concerned parties to ensure that all locally produced sugar will be for local use only, following the Sugar Board’s approval. 

The regulator and several sugar industry stakeholders conducted a consultative meeting last week, agreeing that all sugar output should be allocated exclusively for domestic consumption.

“The SRA appreciates the cooperation and continued support of the entire sugar industry as we collectively address the challenges confronting the sector and work toward a stable and sustainable crop year 2026-2027,” it added. 

Local sugar production is projected to drop by 10.3 percent to 1.66 million metric tons from 1.85 million MT last year, based on the SRA’s pre-milling estimates.

Earlier, SRA administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said the decline in production could be attributed to the impact of the red-striped soft scale insect on sugarcane and weather-related events, which shrank sugarcane length.

The recent SRA mandate also means the country will no longer participate in the US sugar export program. 

The Philippines was given a 154,386 metric ton raw value quota for the export of raw cane sugar to the United States, scheduled to run from Oct. 1, 2026 to  Sept. 30, 2027.

The SRA earlier sought an extension until November to decide if the Philippines will allocate sugar for exports.

During the 2021 to 2022 and 2022 to 2023 crop years, the Philippines did not participate in the export of raw sugar to the US due to a decline in sugar production.         

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