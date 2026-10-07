Bloomberry expands digital gaming portfolio

Bloomberry's Solaire Resort and Casino is located in the Entertainment City.

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expanding its digital gaming offering with a new platform that combines online gaming with live shows.

Bloomberry, the company behind the Solaire brand, has launched OnlyFun.PH, the country’s first regulated live interactive entertainment platform, which integrates gaming, livestreaming and creator-led content.

The service complements FUNaloMAX, Bloomberry’s core online gaming platform, allowing the company to reach consumers looking for a more social and interactive form of digital entertainment.

As part of the FUNaloMAX digital portfolio, the new platform is designed to tap Filipino consumers’ growing preference for mobile entertainment, livestreaming and real-time interaction.

Bloomberry said users could interact with hosts and other content while accessing gaming features within the same platform.

The company plans to gradually expand OnlyFun.PH by introducing more original interactive programs and features, as well as partnerships with additional hosts, content creators and streamers.

“As digital entertainment continues to reshape how Filipinos consume content, the launch of OnlyFun.PH reflects our mission to meet the demand of modern consumers for interactive, creator-driven media,” Kelvin Kuan, vice president and head of online gaming at Bloomberry, said.

Kuan said the platform seeks to offer a locally tailored mix of gaming and live entertainment while maintaining responsible gaming safeguards.

“By combining regulated gaming with live digital entertainment, we are delivering a fresh, locally tailored format that sets a new benchmark for online entertainment in the Philippines while upholding strict responsible gaming standards,” he said.

OnlyFun.PH operates under the license and regulation of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Bloomberry said the platform uses know-your-customer identity verification, data security measures and built-in player controls intended to provide a safe and secure user environment.