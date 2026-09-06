4PH improves Megawide outlook

First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp., in its Aug. 31, 2026 company update on Megawide Construction Corp., written by analysts Mark Angeles and Kyle Garcia, sees a good opportunity once again for stock market players to start buying shares of the Saavedra-led construction firm as the market has dipped anew.

According to FirstMetroSec’s company update report, it is reinstating coverage on Megawide with a target price of P7.50. The brokerage firm projects a better valuation for Megawide as it sees stronger earnings visibility from its participation in the government’s expanded 4PH Program or the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

The Megawide story, according to FirstMetroSec’s analysis, has evolved from balance sheet repair into a 4PH-led transformation narrative. The brokerage firm’s prior re-rating case in its Sept. 15, 2025 report, “Reconstructing the Megawide story,” was anchored on the company’s 3-D Strategy of deliver, delever and decarbonize.

A year later, the analysts of FirstMetroSec now believe 4PH adds a sizeable, policy-backed and higher-visibility earnings platform – with the first 16,700 units expected to contribute more than P28.3 billion in incremental revenue from the second half of this year up to 2028.

Angeles and Garcia explained that 4PH is structurally different from typical residential developments. Demand is anchored by a large housing backlog, affordability is supported by Pag-IBIG financing and policy incentives reduce development friction.

Thus, for Megawide, the analysts argue, the platform should also improve cash flow visibility as collections are tied to construction milestones and supported by Pag-IBIG-linked financing.

The Expanded 4PH Program is the national government’s flagship initiative to address the country’s housing backlog of approximately six million homes. It is spearheaded by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, in coordination with local government units and private sector partners.

Socialized housing units are priced at P950,000 for horizontal house-and-lot projects and up to P1.8 million for vertical condominium developments. The framework is largely implemented through public-private partnerships, where developers such as Megawide undertake land development, construction, and project execution, while the government provides regulatory support and subsidies.

As a socialized housing initiative, 4PH benefits from strong government backing and buyer-side affordability support. The Pag-IBIG Fund is the country’s largest home financing institution and is mandated to provide accessible savings and affordable housing loans to Filipino workers, the analysts pointed out.

In July last year, Pag-IBIG began offering a subsidized three percent annual interest rate on eligible socialized housing loans during the first five years of the loan term, which may be extended for another five years for qualified borrowers.

Qualifying loans under the Expanded 4PH Program also carry a zero-equity requirement, supporting first-time homeowners while reducing buyer back-out risk.

For developers such as Megawide, the analysis explained, House Bill 3392, if enacted, may provide 4PH projects with exemptions from multiple taxes and fees, including income tax, real property tax, VAT, capital gains tax and building permit charges.

Land designated for 4PH developments will also be exempt from documentary stamp tax, transfer tax and registration fees.

In the brokerage firm’s view, 4PH stands apart from typical residential developments because demand is anchored by a large housing backlog, affordability is supported by competitive Pag-IBIG financing and policy incentives help reduce development friction.

For Megawide, this translates into a more visible and lower-risk earnings stream versus conventional real estate projects, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment where buyer affordability and financing access remain key constraints.

Megawide, FirstMetroSec believes, is well-positioned to scale 4PH. Backed by its established construction capabilities, precast technology and track record in large-scale infrastructure delivery, the brokerage firm said, “Megawide is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in addressing the country’s housing backlog. Its partnership with Pag-IBIG through Megawide Dream Residences Inc., formalizes its role as a private-sector partner in accelerating one of the government’s flagship social infrastructure initiatives.”

Megawide’s credentials in large-scale public infrastructure delivery, FirstMetroSec said, further reinforce its positioning. The company has delivered 10,000 public school classrooms under the Public-School Infrastructure Project Phases 1 and 2, developed Mactan-Cebu International Airport, delivered the new terminal building at Clark International Airport and constructed and operates the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange or PITX.

Thus, FirstMetroSec said, “this track record supports Megawide’s ability to execute at scale, reinforcing its transition from a construction contractor into a broader social infrastructure platform.”

The 4PH program, the analysis said, “requires scale, repeatability, cost discipline and speed, all of which align with Megawide’s core construction strengths. Put simply, Megawide’s precast capabilities could support faster and more efficient project execution. More importantly, Megawide is able to participate across the value chain, from development to construction and project execution, making it well-suited for a large-scale housing rollout.”

The Pag-IBIG partnership, Angeles and Garcia said, further strengthens Megawide’s positioning by providing an initial funding base and validating its role as a private-sector partner for 4PH.

“In our view, this combination of execution capability, end-to-end participation, precast technology and institutional partnership gives Megawide a competitive advantage in scaling the program.”

They added that Megawide’s core businesses continue to strengthen, with construction momentum to be sustained by new opportunities from 4PH, private sector partnerships and priority government sectors such as housing and education, while the PITX should benefit from higher foot traffic following the opening of the new LRT-1 station.

PH1 World Developers also continues to expand into high-growth areas such as Cavite.

The brokerage firm continues to believe these segments provide a stable base as 4PH becomes the next major growth driver. Together with ongoing deleveraging and the potential establishment of regular dividends, FirstMetroSec believes 4PH supports a higher valuation multiple and a firmer valuation floor for Megawide.

It was acknowledged, though, that risks include slower-than-expected 4PH execution, including delays in approvals, construction milestones or Pag-IBIG-linked collections, which could push out revenue recognition, weaken cash conversion and limit Megawide’s expected earnings trajectory.