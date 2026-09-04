Why going electrified is the best Toyota Choice yet â€“ according to real drivers

Why going electrified is the best Toyota Choice yet – according to real drivers

Jinky Recto with her Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S HEV (left photo); and Marielle Quianzon with her All-New Toyota ATIV

MANILA, Philippines – “What if the battery runs out during a drive?” “What if it’s hard to maintain?” “What if it’s expensive to replace the battery outside of warranty?”

Sound familiar? If you’ve ever found yourself asking these exact questions, you are definitely not alone. Marielle Quianzon, an architect based in Quezon City, had a long list of "what-ifs" when it came to making the shift to an electrified vehicle.

For years, her Toyota Innova had been her go-to companion for daily office drives, family outings, and vet visits for her pets. But she knew it was time for a change when the oil crisis happened.

“The moment I really decided to make the switch was when fuel prices shot up exponentially during the US-Iran war earlier this year. That made me realize how vulnerable I was to rising costs,” she told Philstar.com in an interview.

Ready to give her wallet some much-needed relief, she took the leap in March and drove home the All-New Toyota ATIV—a stylish, hybrid addition to Toyota’s subcompact sedan category introduced only in 2025. It’s also Toyota Motor Philippines’ most accessible and affordably priced hybrid electrified vehicle (HEV) to date.

“Transitioning to an HEV felt like the smarter, more sustainable choice—both for my wallet and for the environment!” Quianzon said.

From initial hesitations to seamless transition

Photo courtesy of Marielle Quianzon Five months since her new “Toyota Choice,” architect Marielle Quianzon is already sold on the hybrid life—no dramatic lifestyle change or steep learning curves required.

Five months since her new “Toyota Choice,” the 40-year-old architect is already sold on the hybrid life—no dramatic lifestyle change or steep learning curves required.

“Driving my ATIV is just like driving any other car—I didn’t have to change my routine or lifestyle. I still use it every day for work, family visits and errands, and the only difference I really notice is that it’s more fuel-efficient and drives are smoother,” she described.

Meanwhile, Jinky Recto, 48, is already celebrating her first year behind the wheel of her Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S HEV. She is a corporate communications head for an HMO company in Makati City.

Much like Quianzon, Recto, also had worries and hesitations particularly about the potential resale value and higher insurance costs—but ultimately, her curiosity won out.

Recto recalled, “What ultimately pushed me to make the shift was a combination of wanting to upgrade, and my curiosity about hybrids and electrified vehicles, especially as they became more prominent in 2025. Toyota’s long track record in hybrid electrified technology—having introduced models like the Prius over a decade ago—gave me confidence in making the transition.”

And the verdict after nearly a year? “The transition was very seamless,” she said. “Since I chose an HEV rather than a plug-in electric car, there were no major lifestyle adjustments required.”

Photo courtesy of Jinky Recto Jinky Recto, 48, is already celebrating her first year behind the wheel of her Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S HEV.

The same is true for Quianzon who pointed out: “I was worried at first that switching to an electrified vehicle might mean a massive adjustment, but in reality, it felt completely natural.”

For both converts, they can fully rely on their Toyota HEVs to power through their week, from work in the city to weekend errands and bonding with family and friends.

The secret behind their seamless transition is Toyota’s intelligent hybrid electric technology, which doesn’t need plugging in to charge.

This expert innovation pairs a conventional gas engine with a self-charging electric motor. Using Toyota’s own Regenerative Brake System, the car captures kinetic energy when stepping on the brakes.

More practical benefits: Fuel savings and quiet comfort

Both Quianzon and Recto are also now reaping the practical benefits of owning a Toyota HEV.

Even with countless daily trips, Recto already gets 50% savings on fuel costs. She shared, “One of the biggest advantages is the reduced frequency of fuel refills and savings of almost 50% in costs, which help stretch my fuel allowance and make day-to-day driving more efficient.”

She added, “I also don’t experience range anxiety, since the vehicle still uses fuel and seamlessly switches to electric mode, especially in traffic.”

Not to mention her regular maintenance is only required every 10,000km, which helps reduce overall upkeep costs.

More importantly, she’s confident with Toyota’s genuine customer support that goes beyond the initial purchase. With the Toyota Choice, they get to build lasting relationships with their dealers for after-purchase service.

Over in Quianzon’s camp, those gas savings are also adding up, giving her a little extra breathing room for everyday essentials. She said, “It gives me a bit more freedom for small joys without feeling like fuel costs are holding me back.”

More than the financial relief, her time behind the wheel has also transformed into a genuinely relaxing experience.

“I really enjoy how it feels to drive,” Quianzon enthused. “I like the quiet engine when it’s in EV mode—it makes the ride calm and relaxed. The aircon is strong and cool, which is perfect for the hot weather in the Philippines, and I appreciate that there’s aircon in the second row so my passengers are comfortable too.”

This only proves that Toyota, as a one-stop shop, is able to provide a wide range of mobility solutions suited to the different needs and lifestyles of both Quainzon and Recto.

It’s your time to make the Toyota Choice

When TMP first introduced the Prius HEV to the local market in 2009, it pioneered local electrification and set the foundation for a more sustainable future.

Fast forward to today, Toyota now offers the widest range of HEVs in the country, as part of “Beyond Zero,” its global commitment to achieve zero emissions and creating a better future for the next generation.

Quianzon and Recto connect to this deeply, making their "Toyota Choice" feel even more rewarding.

“What makes it even more meaningful is that it fits with my philosophy as an architect. I believe design should always consider sustainability and the impact it has on the environment. With Toyota moving toward Beyond Zero, I feel like I’m part of that bigger effort,” Quianzon expressed.

Recto takes on the ESG perspective of things, explaining, “While battery replacement is a valid concern, hybrid batteries are designed for long-term use and are typically covered by warranties. A good thing is that Toyota has established programs to recycle hybrid electric batteries, ensuring materials are recovered and reused responsibly.”

What then would they say to someone who is weighing the pros and cons of EVs and HEVs?

Recto: “For anyone considering making the switch, I would say that transitioning to a hybrid is a practical first step. It offers both personal financial benefits and contributes positively to the environment and the country as a whole. It’s a good balance between innovation and everyday usability.”

Quianzon: “If you’re unsure about getting a Toyota electrified vehicle, I’d say just think about how it fits into everyday life. For me, it’s fuel-efficient, comfortable and easy to drive. Plus, it feels good knowing the car is eco-friendly. It’s not about big promises—it’s just a practical choice that makes daily driving better.”

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Toyota. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.