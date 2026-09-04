Honor Magic V6 now up for pre-order at P119,999 with free HONOR Pad X8b worth P12,999

As the innovator that redefined the foldable category, Honor delivers an ultra-thin form factor that makes absolutely zero compromises on durability.

MANILA, Philippines — Global leading AI device ecosystem company and foldable industry leader Honor today announced the launch of the Honor Magic V6. Combining an ultra-slim profile with record-breaking battery endurance and flagship-grade durability, the Honor Magic V6 is now available for pre-order for only P119,999 from August 25 to September 4, 2026.

“The future of foldable technology is about pushing boundaries without asking users to compromise,” said Stephen Cheng, vice president of Honor Philippines. “With the Honor Magic V6, we set out to deliver a foldable experience that brings together a refined design and dependable durability.”

Uncompromising durability, ultra-slim design

The Magic V6 boasts an impressively slim profile, measuring just 8.75 mm when folded and 4.0 mm when unfolded (white version), with a lightweight design of around 219g—delivering an in-hand feel closer to a traditional slab smartphone than a conventional foldable.

As the innovator that redefined the foldable category, Honor delivers an ultra-thin form factor that makes absolutely zero compromises on durability. At its core is the Honor Super Steel Hinge, featuring an industry-leading tensile strength of 2800 MPa.

Reinforced by an AI-assisted bionic cushioning system, developed through thousands of simulations, the hinge structure effectively absorbs impact and evenly distributes force during accidental drops and everyday use.

The inner display utilizes UTG flexible glass for a near-zero crease visual experience, while the outer display is reinforced by the Honor Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield. This ultra-precise silicon nitride coating features up to 5,600 layers, significantly improving durability and wear resistance while minimizing reflectivity.

Certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings under IEC 60529 standards, the Magic V6 offers flagship-level resistance to water, dust, and high-pressure sprays—a rarity in the foldable market.

The device also features a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch inner foldable display, both supporting adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rates. The outer display reaches a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, while the inner display hits 5,000 nits.

Combined with an ultra-low reflectivity of 1.5%, visibility remains excellent even in direct sunlight. Both screens feature advanced eye-comfort technologies, including 4320Hz PWM dimming, ensuring comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

Enduring power, elite performance

Equipped with a massive 6,660mAh Honor Silicon-carbon Battery, the Magic V6 houses the largest battery ever seen in a foldable smartphone. With roughly 25% silicon content and an energy density of 921Wh/L, it delivers exceptional capacity without adding bulk.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform with an advanced 3nm process, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the Magic V6 offers elite performance across gaming, multitasking and productivity.

Enhanced by a full-stack Vulkan graphics engine, it seamlessly supports 120 FPS in demanding mainstream titles on the large inner display, setting a new benchmark for foldable performance.

The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless Honor SuperCharge, alongside Wireless Reverse Charging. Honor's proprietary system technologies—including the Honor E2 Power Enhanced Chip and advanced RF enhancements—maximize power efficiency and ensure rock-solid connectivity, delivering a true, uncompromised flagship experience.

Intelligent imaging and cross-ecosystem productivity

The Magic V6 delivers intelligent imaging and productivity in one seamless experience. The Honor AI Falcon Camera System features a 50MP Ultra Light Sensitive Main Camera, a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera with a 1/2-inch sensor and CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilizati , and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, ensuring stunning results in low-light, long-range and everyday scenarios.

A suite of AI-powered features—including AI Color Engine, Magic Color 2.0, Magic Video Color, and AI Image to Video 2.0—elevates the creative process with real-time optimization, cinematic color grading, and intelligent posing guidance.

Running on MagicOS 10, the Magic V6 offers the brand's most comprehensive AI experience yet. Its suite of AI Agents—including AI Settings Agent, AI Photos Agent, AI Suggestion, and AI Screen Suggestions—provides intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions.

To maximize the inner display's potential, the brand introduces Fast Flex—activating a dual split-screen mode via a simple folding motion—alongside PC-level Multi-Flex, putting an ultrawide monitor right in your pocket. Powered by a Vulkan graphics engine and desktop-grade architecture, it delivers PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1GB.

Breaking down ecosystem barriers, the Magic V6 connects seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch via Honor Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and dual-screen Mac workflows.

The Magic V6 also works with Quick Share for app-free file transfers between Android™ and compatible Apple devices, making sharing easier, no matter the device you have.

Honor Magic V6 with Google Gemini

Honor Magic V6 with Google Gemini allows users to interact seamlessly via text, voice, or image comprehensive assistance on the go.

Share your camera or screen in Gemini Live conversations to ask about anything you see, and whether you're at home or on the go, talk through your schedule, manage your to-do list or take action in Gemini Live with connected apps.

It also offers a three-month trial of Google AI Pro at no cost, providing higher access to the best of Gemini, including new and powerful features in the Gemini app like video generation powered by Veo 3.1, Nano Banana Pro image generation, the AI filmmaking tool Flow, the AI research assistant NotebookLM, plus 5TB of cloud storage.

Color, pricing and availability

Philstar.com

The Honor Magic V6 comes in Red, Gold, and White and is now available for pre-order at any Honor Experience and Partner Stores or online for only P119,999.

Pre-order from August 25 to September 4, 2026 and get a free Honor Pad X8b worth P12,999 when you claim on September 5.

For more information about the Honor Magic V6, you may visit: https://bit.ly/Web_HONORMagicV6_PR.

To be in the loop of exciting updates, follow Honor Philippines’ social media platforms on: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Honor . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.