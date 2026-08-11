Same old, same old

Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Denis Waitley, and Brian Tracy were the big names in motivational speaking during the eighties. Their self-help books shaped how I think and approach my work and life.

Back then, their ideas felt fresh and original. But even now, publishers keep releasing new self-help books with catchy titles, new covers, and photos of gurus looking thoughtful. Meanwhile, local motivational speakers keep repeating the same jargon and clichés, sometimes with a little help from AI.

In the end, they’re selling the same advice you already have in several other books, just dressed up differently.

Researchers Jeremy Stevenson and Spencer Greenberg decided to test this idea scientifically. Instead of just complaining about it, they read over 100 self-help books, studied more than 20 types of therapy, and pulled out nearly 500 different techniques.

In the end, they found that it all boils down to just twelve distinct strategies, which they call “The 12 Levers.”

Self-help is crowded with answers, but real change begins when we understand which lever to pull.

There is a difference between a “lever” and a “technique.” A lever is a broad strategy, like living according to your real values. A technique is the specific tool you use to do that, like journaling for one person, having an accountability partner for another, or something else for someone else.

Most of us don’t fail at self-improvement because we lack willpower. We fail because we try to use someone else’s technique on our own, differently wired lever, and then blame ourselves when it doesn’t work.

Greenberg and Stevenson say they studied more than 100 self-help books and over 20 therapies, extracted nearly 500 techniques, and found that most of them fit under 12 broad “levers” for improving life.

The major points appear to be these:

Most self-help advice is recycled, repackaged, or renamed.

Many techniques from popular self-help books and therapeutic methods are not as different as they appear. Underneath the different language, stories, and branding, many are built on similar psychological mechanisms.

Techniques matter more than slogans.

The authors are interested not merely in inspirational advice, but in what a person can actually do. The book focuses on practical techniques, not just motivational ideas.

Change happens when you pull the right psychological lever.

A “lever” is a broad strategy that can shift how a person thinks, feels, behaves, responds, or relates to life. The idea is that when you understand the lever behind a technique, you can choose the right tool for the problem rather than collecting random advice like emotional souvenirs.

Not every technique works for every person.

One of their key observations is that people differ in biology, psychology, environment, personality, and life situation, so no single method is universally effective.

Lasting change often requires breaking feedback loops.

Greenberg explains that many life problems continue because of reinforcing cycles. For example, anxiety can lead to avoidance, and avoidance can strengthen anxiety. Depression can cause disengagement, and disengagement can deepen depression.

The goal is to find the intervention that breaks the cycle.

Insight is useful, but behavior change matters more.

The authors warn that understanding where a problem came from does not automatically change what a person does today. You may discover the origin of your procrastination, fear, or insecurity, but still behave the same way.

Real change requires understanding the present mechanism: what triggers the behavior, what it gives you in the moment, and what different action you can take next.

AI-like answers, clever theories, and inspirational ideas are not enough.

The book seems to favor specific application. Knowing a concept is different from using it. The real test is whether you behave differently in the same situation later.

The “stretch zone” matters.

Many improvements require entering situations that are uncomfortable but manageable. Too easy, and nothing changes. Too overwhelming, and people retreat.

The sweet spot is the stretch zone, where courage and learning meet.

Self-improvement involves what we can actually control.

Growth is not only about wishing life were different. It involves changing how we direct attention, interpret experience, speak to ourselves and others, and use the body in the process of change.

Some popular advice can be harmful when badly applied.

Greenberg notes that “positive thinking” can be helpful in some forms, but harmful when it pushes people toward false beliefs.

This is important. Healthy optimism is not the same as denial wearing perfume.

Self-improvement should be experimental, not dogmatic.

The reader is encouraged to treat techniques as tools to test. Use what works, discard what does not, and match the method to the actual problem.

The goal is agency.

The book’s underlying message is that people can learn to influence their own mental patterns, emotional reactions, habits, relationships, and choices.

It is not about becoming perfect. It is about becoming more skillful in working with your own mind and life.

The goal is not to collect advice.

The goal is to change behavior.

Join Francis Kong for The Winning Edge, a one-day seminar-workshop on Oct. 21, designed for emerging leaders, high-potential professionals, direct reports, next-generation executives and young family members being prepared to take over the business. A practical and inspiring learning experience focused on personal growth, leadership readiness, confidence, discipline and the mindset needed for the next level. For inquiries and registration, contact April at +63 928 559 1798 or Sylene at +63 976 638 8974.