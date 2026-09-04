Back-to-back wins: Palawan Group honored at International HR Awards

The Palawan Group accepts the Human Capital Management (HCM) Transformation Award, highlighting its commitment to building a more empowered and future-ready workforce. The Awards representatives with (third from left) Valerie Santos, Group Human Resources Head; Richelle Valdestamon, HR Employee Services Manager; Korina Castro-Fernando, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Tony Wenceslao, HR Business Partner Head

MANILA, Philippines — The Palawan Group of Companies was named Winner of the Human Capital Management (HCM) Transformation Award at the SAP Customer Excellence Awards for Southeast Asia 2026 held on August 4 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centrer, Singapore.

It was the only organization from the Philippines to receive the award.

A day earlier, on August 3, the company was also recognized as one of Asia's Best Employer Brands 2026 by the World HRD Congress during ceremonies held at the Pan Pacific Singapore, honoring organizations across Asia that demonstrate excellence in human resources strategy, leadership development and future-ready workforce transformation.

The Palawan Group receives the Asia’s Best Employer Brand Award 2026, reflecting its continued investment in people, leadership and workforce development.

These two prestigious international honors reinforce its belief that meaningful growth begins with people and that every investment in its workforce ultimately translates to better service for the millions of Filipinos it serves every day.

The back-to-back recognitions come as the Palawan Group continues to strengthen its people-first culture across its growing financial ecosystem, which includes Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala, Palawan ProtekTODO (the insurance product of Palawan Group of Companies under PPS Insurance Agency Inc.), Palawan Credit and PalawanPay, serving millions of customers nationwide through its extensive moneyshop network and digital financial solutions.

"Our greatest asset is not our vast network. It is our passionate and dedicated employees. We are humbled and grateful of how they navigate the everyday realities and challenges in the Philippines. They consistently lead with competence, integrity, and Malasakit: a beautiful Filipino word for deep, genuine compassion. They are not simply our workforce; they are the heart of our service. This award affirms our core belief that when an organization puts its people first, business success naturally follows," remarked Korina Castro-Fernando, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Palawan Group.

Representatives of the Palawan Group in Singapore following the company's recognition as one of Asia's Best Employer Brands 2026.

The SAP HCM Transformation Award recognized the company's successful implementation of SAP SuccessFactors, which modernized HR operations across the organization and transformed HR into a stronger strategic business partner. The initiative delivered measurable improvements, including 88% Time Tracking adoption, 80% faster employee data updates, 1.5 days faster payroll processing, the elimination of six major manual payroll reports, and performance goal completion rates consistently exceeding 97%.

The transformation reflects a philosophy that has guided the company for years: there is always a better way to empower people. By reducing manual processes and investing in digital capability, the Palawan Group enabled its HR teams and leaders to focus more on employee development, engagement and well-being.

The Asia's Best Employer Brand Award further recognized the company's broader commitment to aligning HR strategy with business goals, developing talents that will bring us forward, and building a workplace where employees can grow, contribute and lead meaningfully.

For a company that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, the honors mark another milestone in a journey that began with a single pawnshop and has grown into one of the Philippines' largest and most trusted financial services groups.

The plaque and certificate mark another milestone in the Palawan Group's continued journey of growth and excellence.

"Technology will continue to evolve, but our purpose remains the same: to empower our people so they can serve with excellence. "Everything we do: whether it is investing in our employees, strengthening our systems, or expanding access to financial services, is ultimately for the people: our associates, our customers, and the communities we are privileged to serve," added Castro-Fernando.

As the Palawan Group continues to grow, it remains guided by the principle that its greatest strength is not only found in its branches, platforms, or scale, but in its people who make every transaction, every interaction, and every act of service possible. The Palawan Group aims to stay true to being Matatag, Maaasahan, Mapagkakatiwalaan for every Filipino.

For more information, visit the Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.