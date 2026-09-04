What if love could still protect the people you leave behind?

MANILA, Philippines — Some acts of love are loud and obvious. Others happen quietly through everyday sacrifices, late-night worries, and the little things we do for the people who matter most.

SB Finance's latest #AlagangSBF video tells the story of an older sister doing everything she can to support her younger brother's dreams while also caring for their ailing mother.

It's a simple, familiar story that many Filipino families will recognize—one of sacrifice, resilience, and putting loved ones first.

A part of the #AlagangSBF campaign series, the video highlights the importance of protecting not only our financial goals but also the people we love.

To help provide greater peace of mind, all SB Finance loan products come bundled with loan protection insurance through its accredited insurance partners, helping ease the financial burden on families should the unexpected happen.

Watch the full video and discover why it is one of SB Finance's most moving stories yet.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SB Finance. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.