^

Business

El Niño impact on rice harvest seen lessening

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2026 | 12:00am
El NiÃ±o impact on rice harvest seen lessening
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said dams filling up from recent rains brought by the southwest monsoon could significantly reduce the effects of the incoming dry spell on local rice harvest.
STAR / File

As habagat rains fill up dams

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has revised its rice production projections, narrowing the potential El Niño-induced decline this year to about 400,000 metric tons (MT).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said dams filling up from recent rains brought by the southwest monsoon could significantly reduce the effects of the incoming dry spell on local rice harvest.

“We were assuming that the dams will have lower levels starting the next planting season, but due to the habagat, there’s hope that our earlier projections could be slashed by half,” he added.

Tiu Laurel said under the worst-case scenario, local palay or unmilled rice harvest could drop by between 300,000 MT and 400,000 MT this year due to the prolonged dry spell.

This marks a notable improvement from the agency’s earlier projections of a 700,000-MT drop due to El Niño.

The weather disturbance, which is expected to last until early next year, is likely to bring extended dry spells, drought and intense heat waves across much of the country.

Warmer-than-average ocean temperatures may also heighten the risk of stronger typhoons, even as overall rainfall diminishes.

“Overall, the habagat was helpful, but I hope it doesn’t drag on any longer,” Tiu Laurel added.

Total agricultural damage caused by recent storms and exacerbated by the southwest monsoon amounted to P4.13 billion, with losses of about 100,602 MT across 81,383 hectares of farmland in eight regions.

The storms have caused significant impact on rice, high-value crops and fisheries.

Tiu Laurel said earlier that the country must import rice after the harvest season to bolster supply ahead of El Niño.

The expected drop in output could push imports up by about five million metric tons, with total shipments already exceeding last year’s 3.39 million MT.

Data from the Bureau of Plant Industry showed rice imports had reached 3.46 million MT as of Aug. 13.

AGRICULTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MBC: 2026 growth unlikely to meet government target

MBC: 2026 growth unlikely to meet government target

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Philippine economic growth may fall below the government’s goal for 2026, but accelerated government spending could...
Business
fbtw
RHR sets sights on Fili Hotel expansion

RHR sets sights on Fili Hotel expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 days ago
Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality arm of the Gokongwei family’s Robinsons Land Corp., is setting its sights...
Business
fbtw

Who should pay for the discount

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Just a few days ago, the country’s biggest restaurant owners, including those representing leading fast food chains, gathered to discuss proposals in Congress that would adversely impact the industry.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines falls behind in race for foreign investments&rsquo;

‘Philippines falls behind in race for foreign investments’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Global investors are increasingly overlooking the Philippines as weak economic growth and political noise erode the country’s...
Business
fbtw
PERA growth seen deepening long-term savings pool

PERA growth seen deepening long-term savings pool

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The rapid expansion of Personal Equity and Retirement Accounts is widening a channel for long-term domestic savings that...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

4PH improves Megawide outlook

By Marianne Go | 37 minutes ago
First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp., in its Aug. 31, 2026 company update on Megawide Construction Corp., written by analysts Mark Angeles and Kyle Garcia, sees a good opportunity once again for stock market players...
Business
fbtw
MGen starts commercial power delivery

MGen starts commercial power delivery

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. is now selling electricity from a portion of the P200-billion MTerra Solar project,...
Business
fbtw
At a turning point: Toward &lsquo;frictionless&rsquo; HR

At a turning point: Toward ‘frictionless’ HR

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
If you are an employee, chances are you have a memorable story about filing for vacation or sick leave.
Business
fbtw
Bing Limjoco: From franchising pioneer to pillar of Philippines retail

Bing Limjoco: From franchising pioneer to pillar of Philippines retail

1 day ago
From the infancy of franchising to its current golden age in the Philippines, Ma. Alegria “Bing” Sibal-Limjoco...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with