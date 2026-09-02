Content to capital: Ogilvy Creator Camp 2026 sparks conversations on sustainable creator businesses

Ogilvy Manila brings together digital talent and brand leaders to explore corporate strategy, AI tools and social commerce

MANILA, Philippines — Ogilvy Manila recently hosted the third annual edition of Ogilvy Creator Camp at the Agency’s Headquarters in Rockwell, Makati City, welcoming leading and emerging digital creators for a full-day program designed to elevate content creation into sustainable business management.

Building on the foundation laid in previous years, Creator Camp 2026 focused on empowering creators to transition from content producers to CEOs of their own personal brands.

The program provided practical knowledge in brand equity, corporate structure, financial and regulatory compliance, artificial intelligence, platform audience ownership and real-time co-creation with major brand leaders.

“When we look at the landscape today, how people consume content, build trust, and interact with brands has changed completely. It’s no longer just about big commercial productions, print ads, or broadcast television—it’s about authenticity, connection, and human stories,” said Elly Puyat, Ogilvy Manila CEO.

“Creator culture is not just a trend; it is the core of modern influence. Creators are the storytellers, curators, and trusted voices people turn to for real recommendations and human connection," she added.

Building business equity and regulatory compliance

The morning sessions focused heavily on establishing long-term business sustainability and operational rigor. Toni Tiu, head of Strategy and Training at Ogilvy, opened the program by exploring how creators can define their creative uniqueness and build distinct personal brand equity.

Manny Gonzales, head of Consulting and Director of Strategy at Ogilvy, followed with a session on structuring personal creator brands as legitimate corporate entities, establishing operational frameworks and optimizing monetization models.

Rounding out the business fundamentals, Dong Mapanao, Group Finance Director at WPP Creative MNL, addressed essential financial and regulatory topics, guiding creators through Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax compliance and agency accreditation processes. The morning wrapped with interactive speed-mentoring sessions, giving participants direct, tailored advice from Ogilvy’s leadership team.

Ogilvy Influence’s Jako de Leon, Nestlé Professional Business Development Head Dhia Hilario and Celebrity Creator and Nestle Ambassador Miguel Vergara lead a discussion on what makes for a ‘win-win’ Brand and Creator relationship.

Harnessing AI and creator commerce

In the afternoon, the program shifted toward technological innovation and platform optimization to help creators maximize their commercial impact.

Nyko Rodriguez, Influence and Consumer PR director at Ogilvy Singapore, discussed how generative AI tools can serve as a practical co-pilot to streamline content strategy and production workflows while preserving a creator’s authentic voice.

George Panulaya from TikTok’s Global e-Commerce team then examined shifting consumer buying behaviors, demonstrating how creators can integrate social commerce to transform audience engagement directly into point-of-sale revenue.

Driving authentic brand co-creation

Addressing the evolution of influencer marketing, the camp highlighted shared value creation through a dedicated panel discussion moderated by Jako de Leon of Ogilvy Influence. The session focused on moving away from rigid, transactional posts toward long-term brand relationships rooted in mutual trust, professional execution, and shared authenticity.

“A strong brand–creator relationship is built on authenticity, mutual respect, and trust,” shared Dhia Hilario, Business Development Head at Nestlé Professional, during the panel.

Echoing these insights, celebrity creator Miguel Vergara added that genuine belief in a brand is key to building sustainable relationships.

The highlight of the afternoon was The Co-Creation Lab, where creators entered hands-on breakout sessions with representatives from prominent global and local brands—including Nestle, Ford, Tokyo Tokyo and Ayala Malls—to pitch campaign ideas, solve brief challenges and collaboratively design high-impact social concepts.

“If creators are indeed the primary storytellers of today’s culture, our role as agency leaders is to equip them with the business rigor and strategic acumen required to scale that influence. Creator Camp is our commitment to opening our playbook, because treating creators as strategic enterprise partners rather than transactional talent directly elevates the work we do for brands and the industry as a whole," Leah Huang, managing director for PR & Influence at Ogilvy Manila, said.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Ogilvy is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.