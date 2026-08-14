‘3 in 4 in NCR booking more ride-hailing trips’

Faster, more reliable

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly three in four Filipinos living in Metro Manila are relying more on ride-hailing apps to go around the region, choosing to pay a premium especially when in a hurry.

Based on a survey by mobility app inDrive, 74 percent of Metro Manila residents have booked a trip with a ride-hailing app at least once over the past three months.

Further, the average usage of ride-hailing apps in Metro Manila has gone up to thrice a week, as respondents choose to spend more for comfort to avoid the commuting hassle.

For instance, the survey said more than half of Filipinos book with a ride-hailing app when they are in a hurry, avoiding the usual long queues for buses and trains. The survey also reported that 49 percent pay for a private ride when weather conditions are severe.

Another demand stimulator for ride-hailing apps is the lack of reliable transport in some districts. For safety, there are also 29 percent who said they go for a private ride when going home late or going to unfamiliar places.

Further, Filipinos are becoming more selective when it comes to their ride-hailing provider, as 78 percent open different apps to compare fares prior to booking.

The survey also said 73 percent prioritize quality over cost, as passengers consider other factors, such as availability of rides, booking flexibility and driver ratings.

Given this, inDrive Philippines country manager Sofia Guinto said Filipinos are now integrating the ride-hailing option as one of their main modes of daily transport.

For ride-hailing apps like inDrive, Guinto said this presents an opportunity for them to introduce more services to cater to evolving needs. The adoption, on the other hand, also raises a challenge for them to improve their service quality.

inDrive, arguably ride-hailing leader Grab’s biggest challenger, is picking up more drivers on its fold and higher demand from passengers. inDrive posted a 2.5-times increase in bookings in the first half compared to a year ago.

“With more Filipinos relying on apps like inDrive for their daily commuting, mobility providers need to keep pace with what passengers need and value,” Guinto said.

inDrive also takes the lowest commission rate at 10 percent from drivers, as opposed to some of its industry colleagues deducting as much as 25 percent.