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Rains welcome Bar Examinees on first day

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 6, 2026 | 10:35am
Rains welcome Bar Examinees on first day
Rain showers at the University of Santo Tomas on Sept. 6, 2026, during the first day of the 2026 Bar Examinations.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The first day of the 2026 Bar Examinations has been welcomed by rainshowers on Sunday, September 6. 

Undeterred by heavy rain, bar examinees made their way to their respective testing centers, backed by steadfast supporters who braved the weather with them.

The Supreme Court has designated 15 local testing centers across the country for this year’s examination for admission to the practice of law. 

Seven of the 15 testing centers are located in Metro Manila, with San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa as the headquarters. 

On the first day, bar aspirants will take political and public international law in the morning and commercial and taxation laws in the afternoon. 

For the second day of the Bar Exams on September 9, bar aspirants will take Civil Law and Land Titles and Deeds and Labor Law and Social Legislation.

On the last day of the exams, examinees will take Criminal Law and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics, with Practical Exercises. 

In a message to Philstar.com, Manila Police District Spokesperson Major Philip Ines said that there are 900 personnel from the Philippine National Police who are deployed for the Bar Examinations. 

It takes a village to raise a lawyer

For the Bar Operations support for the bar examinees, the journey toward the Bar is never a solo march.

For University of Santo Tomas law student Claire Pascual, raising a lawyer requires a supportive community, emphasizing that to build that network, one must first step up and be a part of it.

“It takes a village to raise a lawyer and to have a village, you must first be a villager,” Pascual told Philstar.com

Lester Rodil, also a law student from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, went out as early as 4 a.m. at the New Era University in Quezon City.

Despite getting drenched in the rain, he said that supporting the bar examinees was "worth it" because it showed the "true spirit of the law school community."

“Every law student shares the same conundrum and hardship. If there is any moment a bar taker needs unwavering support, it is during the bar exam week,” Rodil told Philstar.com

His message to the Bar Examinees: “Your years of hard work have led to this moment. It’s time to harvest the fruits of your labor.” 

In this year’s Bar Exams, the Supreme Court cleared 13,441 applicants to take the 2026 Bar Examinations out of 14,291 total registered candidates. 

Last year, there were 5,594 examinees who passed the exams, yielding a passing rate of 48.98%.

BAR EXAMINATIONS

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