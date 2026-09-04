Tired of trying skincare trends that donâ€™t work? Read this first

Tired of trying skincare trends that don’t work? Read this first

MANILA, Philippines — As rising costs make Filipinos more intentional about where they spend, skincare choices are also becoming more deliberate—with consumers looking for products they can trust to support their skin health long-term.

Rather than a cosmetic luxury, skincare is increasingly viewed now as an essential for personal wellness.

This demand for clarity and science-backed solutions anchored the 8th annual National Healthy Skin Mission at SM Makati, organized by skincare brand Cetaphil in partnership with premier retailer Watsons and SM Beauty around this year's core message: "Healthy Skin Deserves No Compromise."

The initiative provided consumers with direct access to clinically tested products tailored to specific skin needs.

Don’t compromise your skin health with quick fixes

For Cetaphil Brand Ambassador Anne Curtis, making intentional skincare choices has become especially important as her skin navigates the demands of a busy lifestyle—from long days on set and frequent makeup application to changing environments.

“There’s so much going on online, so it’s important to know that the brand you’re using is something you can trust because it is certified by experts,” Anne said. “Don’t compromise your skin health with quick fixes or following trends. You deserve to take care of your own skin, but it’s also important to educate yourself about what’s available.”

Dr. Chesca Quinio-Calayag added that having healthy skin isn't about doing the longest routine or chasing every new ingredient that comes out.

“It’s more about choosing products that are proven to work, gentle enough to protect your skin barrier, and effective enough that you don't have to keep replacing products that disappoint you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sella Umali-Adasa reminded consumers to stop consuming products that leave adverse reactions: “Healthy skin shouldn't come at the expense of irritation. If your skincare constantly leaves your skin feeling tight, stinging, or uncomfortable, that's not something you should simply accept as normal.”

The mission also emphasized the importance of understanding that healthy skin is not always perfect.

According to Abe Mationg, Head of Marketing for Cetaphil, consumers should feel empowered to make choices based on their skin’s needs.

“It’s mainly about making informed choices and listening to experts. All of us are different, so our skin isn’t perfect all the time. Sometimes you wake up feeling differently about your skin. But what’s important is to be gentle with yourself and have the right skincare for your skin type,” Abe said.

Learn more about dermatologist-certified care by following Cetaphil PH on Instagram and Facebook. Cetaphil products are available nationwide at Watsons and SM Beauty stores, or online via Watsons Online.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Cetaphil is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.