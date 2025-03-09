â€˜Sari-sari stores become hubs for women empowermentâ€™

^

Business

‘Sari-sari stores become hubs for women empowerment’

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 9, 2025 | 12:00am
A Packworks saripreneur proudly poses at her sari-sari store.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Sari-sari stores are becoming hubs for cultivating psychological, social and economic empowerment among Filipina entrepreneurs, according to a study by startup Packworks in collaboration with the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

Findings of the PIDS- published study entitled “Gender, Microentrepreneurship, Human Flourishing: Exploring the Experiences of Women Sari-sari Store Owners toward Inclusive Growth” showed that sari-sari stores are not just a primary source of daily essentials but have also become a vital source of empowerment among women entrepreneurs.

“The results of the study suggest that women, through their ownership of sari-sari stores, are able to achieve individual well-being while also extending it to their own communities,” the study said.

“Thus, this study offered a nuanced perspective on the significance of sari-sari stores, not only to the economic development of communities, but the individual and social well-being of its women owners,” it added.

The study highlighted that women sari-sari store owners take pride in being considered entrepreneurs and business owners, which provides them a sense of independence, confidence, and fulfillment from managing their micro-retail businesses.

In addition, participants in the study also expressed that managing and operating sari-sari stores gives them a deeper sense of purpose and meaning in their lives.

“I can buy things for myself, my kid and my family now. I am not just a housewife anymore,” one participant in the study said. “Because of my store, I am now busy with other things apart from taking care of my family. I feel more fulfilled.”

The PIDS-published study also demonstrates that women store owners achieve social empowerment by earning higher social status. This is notably observed in their customers addressing them with terms of respect like ‘ma’am’ or ‘boss,’ a cultural marker of their elevated position within the community.

Moreover, women sari-sari store owners who exhibited characteristics of a transformational leader or qualities such as strong empathy, care, and collaboration with the community reported high levels of well-being, empowerment, optimism, and resilience.

“By becoming more independent and confident, women store owners were able to take on important roles within their communities,” Packworks said.

