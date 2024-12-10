^

Business

Philippines to miss exports goal this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines to miss exports goal this year
“We’ll definitely miss it, the PEDP [2024 target],” DTI Export Marketing Bureau director Bianca Sykimte told reporters, citing the weakness in merchandise exports.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s exports are expected to fall short of the target set under the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) for this year, while revised export goals for 2025 to 2028 are likely to be released next year, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“We’ll definitely miss it, the PEDP [2024 target],” DTI Export Marketing Bureau director Bianca Sykimte told reporters, citing the weakness in merchandise exports.

Under the PEDP, the goal is for the country’s total exports covering goods and services to reach $143.4 billion this year.

While the country is likely to miss this year’s PEDP target, Sykimte said the government believes the exports performance is still on track with the exports goal of $107 billion under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

She attributed the weakness in the country’s merchandise exports to the performance of the electronics sector.

“A big chunk of what we export are electronics. So, whatever movement in that sector really defines the movement of the overall merchandise exports,” she said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s merchandise exports went up slightly to $55.67 billion in the January to September period of this year from $55.08 billion in the same period in 2023.

Exports of electronic products, in particular, were down 2.2 percent to $30.60 billion in the January to September period from $31.28 billion in the same period a year ago.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. president Dan Lachica said in a Viber message yesterday that the group is still expecting a 10-percent contraction for electronics exports this year.

He said electronics exports will be “flat for 2025 due to soft demand.”

In 2023, Philippine electronic exports were valued at $41.91 billion.

With the PEDP export goal for this year expected to be missed and given uncertainties in the global environment, Sykimte said targets for 2025 until 2028 would be downscaled and are likely to be released next year.

“We already have initial simulations, but unfortunately, we haven’t had the chance to run through it through the EDC (Export Development Council),” she said.

The EDC, which is composed of the government and private sector, is responsible for overseeing the PEDP’s implementation.

Despite uncertainties in the global environment, Sykimte said the DTI is hopeful the return of US president-elect Donald Trump will bring trade benefits to the country.

“We’re quite optimistic with the Trump administration that it will provide us an opportunity, hopefully, there will be a window of opportunity to pursue our bilateral FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations with the US,” she said.

Under the PEDP, the goal is for exports to reach $163.6 billion next year, $186.7 billion in 2026, $212.1 billion in 2027 and $240.5 billion in 2028.

Last year, the country’s total exports hit a record-high of $103.6 billion, but fell below the $126.8-billion PEDP target.

PHILIPPINE EXPORT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
SM opening 2 more malls in China

SM opening 2 more malls in China

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group of the Sy family will continue to expand in China, with two new malls set to open in the next few years.
Business
fbtw
Canada interested in Luzon economic corridor

Canada interested in Luzon economic corridor

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Canada is interested in exploring opportunities in the development of the Luzon economic corridor in line with efforts to...
Business
fbtw

Praise releases

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The big problem with our government, past and present, is the credibility gap between official pronouncements and execution.
Business
fbtw
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco deal with SMC, ACEN OKd

Meralco deal with SMC, ACEN OKd

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has given power distributor Manila Electric Co. the go-signal to procure new mid-merit supply...
Business
fbtw
SB Capital renamed Security Bank Capital

SB Capital renamed Security Bank Capital

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
SB Capital Investment Corp., the investment banking subsidiary of Security Bank Corp., has announced a rebranding initiative...
Business
fbtw

What’s in store under CREATE MORE

By Ria Mariz Nadora | 2 hours ago
The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy, also known as CREATE MORE, has recently been enacted into law.
Business
fbtw

Phinma acquires St. Jude College Dasmariñas in Cavite

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Phinma Education Holdings Inc. is expanding its network with the acquisition of St. Jude College Dasmariñas, Cavite for P432 million.
Business
fbtw
First Filipino accredited as qualified risk director

First Filipino accredited as qualified risk director

2 hours ago
Teodoro Kalaw IV, an independent director at the Gothong Southern Group of Companies, has become the first Filipino to be...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with