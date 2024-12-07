^

Business

Ferronoux Holdings in talks with potential investors

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ferronoux Holdings Inc., a company led by Michael Cosiquien, is in talks with investors on various options that include the potential sale of the company.

In a stock exchange filing, Ferronoux said it is actively engaging in discussions with several potential investors who have expressed their strong interests in supporting the growth and expansion of the company.

“These discussions are part of our overarching strategy to fortify the company’s market position and boost its future potential,” Ferronoux said.

While it is in negotiations with multiple parties, the company said that no final agreements or commitments have been made.

“We remain open to exploring all strategic options, including the potential sale of the company, provided such proposition aligns with the best interests of our shareholders and offers a compelling value proposition,” the company said.

Ferronoux, formerly AG Finance Inc., was established in 2001 primarily to operate as a financing company and provide short-term, unsecured credit facilities to permanent rank and file employees of medium-sized companies in the Philippines.

In 2003, the company expanded its market coverage to include professionals and skilled workers in North America and the Middle East.

The company ceased its lending activities in 2015 after its board approved the change of its primary purpose to that of a holding company.

Its secondary purpose is to engage in mining and smelting operations in line with its plans to diversify and expand its business.

INVESTORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

Nomura sees Philippine economy expanding by 6% next year

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
Japan-based Nomura Global Research expects economic growth in the Philippines to improve next year but still undershoot official...
Business
fbtw
Trump presidency seen as a win for Philippines real estate

Trump presidency seen as a win for Philippines real estate

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The country’s real estate industry is expected to benefit and flourish further under a Donald Trump presidency, according...
Business
fbtw

Smart government

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It sounds like an oxymoron to describe our government as smart.
Business
fbtw

Biofertilizer industry in crisis

By Leonardo Montemayor | 1 day ago
Last March 2024, University of the Philippines at Los Baños chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. granted an exclusive license to agribusiness company Agri-Specialist Inc. to use, produce and sell the biofertilizer...
Business
fbtw
Higher inflation further dampens stocks

Higher inflation further dampens stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A slightly higher inflation in November dampened investor sentiment, pulling down share prices for a third consecutive d...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL adds routes, frequencies for holidays

PAL adds routes, frequencies for holidays

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is ramping up its flights to key domestic and international destinations this holiday...
Business
fbtw
BDO Network Bank accelerates branch expansion

BDO Network Bank accelerates branch expansion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 42 minutes ago
BDO Network Bank, the rural banking arm of BDO Unibank Inc., is on track to significantly expand its reach, with 20 more branches...
Business
fbtw
Philex extends Padcal mine life until end-2028

Philex extends Padcal mine life until end-2028

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 42 minutes ago
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp., one of the oldest and largest gold producers in Southeast Asia, has extended the life...
Business
fbtw

A surprise letter from Buffett

By Francis J. Kong | 42 minutes ago
Bill Murphy Jr., writing for Inc., shares his observations and opinions regarding a surprise shareholder letter from Warren Buffett that showcases his wisdom and philosophy, earning him the distinction of being someone...
Business
fbtw

Our non-existent coffee industry

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 42 minutes ago
Little is known about a landmark piece of legislation that could potentially unleash the tremendous potential of Philippine-made products and local industries.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with