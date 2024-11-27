^

Site blocking laws 90 percent effective vs online piracy, study shows

The Philippine Star
November 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Dindo Manhit, president of international think tank Stratbase Institute, the Site Blocking Bill pending in the Senate is a crucial legislation to prevent further economic losses, but also to address the growing security threats posed by digital piracy.
MANILA, Philippines — Site blocking laws have a 90 percent average success rate worldwide in effectively combating online piracy, according to a study by the Motion Pictures Association.

Dindo Manhit, president of international think tank Stratbase Institute, the Site Blocking Bill pending in the Senate is a crucial legislation to prevent further economic losses, but also to address the growing security threats posed by digital piracy.

He cited the success of site blocking laws in the UK, France and Italy that have seen piracy site reductions of up to 95 percent while in Asia, nations like South Korea and Indonesia have reported drops of 98 percent and 95 percent, respectively.

“Online piracy thrives on a simple supply-and-demand dynamic. To break this cycle, we must strike at the root by aggressively cutting off the supply. It’s time to take bold action and show zero tolerance for these illegal operators. The Site Blocking Bill is our strongest weapon – let’s use it to dismantle piracy networks and send a clear message: we will not stand by while our economy and national security are undermined,” Manhit said.

A survey commissioned by the Asia Video Industry Association reveals that the Philippines is the second-largest consumer of pirated online content in the Asia-Pacific region, with 70 percent of Filipinos accessing pirated materials, just behind Vietnam at 71 percent.

“As a result, Filipino consumers are nearly 30 times more likely to encounter cyber threats when using piracy sites compared to mainstream websites, according to the Motion Picture Association, underscoring the severe risks associated with this issue,” Manhit said.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) warned earlier that failure to enact the Site Blocking Bill, which has been stalled at the committee level for three years, could result in a loss of up to $1 billion in revenue by 2027.

“We believe that the law must adapt to changes. We must lobby in Congress and the Senate for this law to be passed, as it benefits not only our shareholders but also our economy as a whole,” IPOPHL director Christine Pangilinan-Canlapan said in a recent anti-piracy symposium.

Furthermore, Manhit said the creative industry, which includes influencers, content creators, and entertainers, is particularly impacted by the absence of the Site Blocking Bill.

