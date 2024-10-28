^

Business

Megawide preparing preferred shares sale

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Megawide preparing preferred shares sale
This undated file photo shows the logo of Megawide Construction Corp.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure and engineering company Megawide Construction Corp. is laying the groundwork for a future capital raising initiative through the sale of preferred shares.

Megawide recently secured board approval for the offering and sale of up to 60 million Series 6 preferred shares consisting of one or more sub-series from the company’s unissued authorized capital stock.

The company is poised to hike its authorized capital stock of preferred shares by 64 million shares to a total of 250 million cumulative, non-voting, non-participating, non-convertible, perpetual preferred shares.

This will increase its total authorized capital stock P5.18 billion.

“The increase in authorized capital stock will allow the company to issue an additional 64 million cumulative, non-voting, non-participating, non-convertible, perpetual preferred shares with the par value of P1 per share,” Megawide said.

Citicore Holdings Investment Inc. will subscribe to 25 percent of the increase in authorized capital stock of preferred shares, or a total of 16 million preferred shares.

Megawide has set a special stockholders’ meeting on Dec. 10, 2024 for the approval of the planned increase in authorized capital stock as well as the offer of Series 6 preferred shares.

Megawide, a listed engineering and infrastructure company chaired by tycoon Edgar Saavedra, delivered a net income of P438 million in the first half, with revenues reaching P11.4 billion.

The company wants to maintain an annual order book equivalent to two to three years worth of revenues, or between P40 billion and P45 billion, depending on the size and duration of projects.

Last year, Megawide also forayed into the real estate development scene with the P5.2-billion acquisition of PH1 World Developers Inc., a developer focused on the affordable housing segment.

The company has likewise expressed interest in submitting bids for more infrastructure projects to be offered by the government.

vuukle comment

INFRASTRUCTURE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

What leaders are learning from Gen Z

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In my seminars or ballroom talks, I often get a laugh when I introduce my youngest daughter, Rachel Kong, as my employer and direct boss.
Business
fbtw
Lower rice prices seen as India scraps MEP on white rice

Lower rice prices seen as India scraps MEP on white rice

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The scrapping of India’s minimum export price (MEP) on its non-Basmati white rice bodes well for the Philippines as...
Business
fbtw
Blk 113: Preserving the legacy of a family home

Blk 113: Preserving the legacy of a family home

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Along Connecticut Street in Greenhills, San Juan lies a boutique commercial building that easily stands out among the different...
Business
fbtw
Philippines moves closer to exiting FATF gray list

Philippines moves closer to exiting FATF gray list

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippines may finally exit the global dirty money gray list early next year as the country is now up for verification...
Business
fbtw
G20 countries reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

G20 countries reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

2 days ago
G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington on Thursday reaffirmed their desire to cooperate on taxing the super-rich, before...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine stock market getting more attractive &ndash; report

Philippine stock market getting more attractive – report

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market’s attractiveness among investors is growing, with its appeal supported by the country’s...
Business
fbtw

US Treasury to help in tax administration

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has secured support from the US Department of the Treasury to help in the country’s tax administration system and boost revenue collection.
Business
fbtw

PCCI lauds NGCP’s contribution to economy

1 hour ago
As a testament to its pivotal role in advancing the nation’s infrastructure and contributing to the country’s economic growth, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) was awarded the prestigious...
Business
fbtw
Tanduay unloads stake in Asian Alcohol

Tanduay unloads stake in Asian Alcohol

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Lucio Tan-owned liquor company Tanduay Distillers Inc. has unloaded its entire stake in alcohol unit Asian Alcohol Corp....
Business
fbtw
Phinma all set for up to P1 billion SRO next month

Phinma all set for up to P1 billion SRO next month

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Phinma Corp. has been cleared to proceed with its up to P1 billion stock rights offering (SRO) next month.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with