Amid Davao protests, Cebu Pacific offers rebooking, travel funds for passengers

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 12:26pm
Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City as seen in a January 2018 photo.
Official Dirk via Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific offered flexible options for its passengers set to depart today, August 26, as ongoing demonstrations continued to block traffic in Davao City.

In an advisory, the airline said it is aware of the blockade disrupting access to Davao International Airport, also known as Francisco Bangoy International Airport. Hundreds of supporters and members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) are staging a protest against police operations at the church-owned compound to arrest their founder, alleged sex offender and human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy, along with his four companions.

The protest follows the failed police operation on Saturday, August 24, when approximately 2,000 officers attempted to serve warrants of arrest against Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The protesters are calling for "justice" for KOJC and are urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step down from his position.

Affected roads. They have occupied both lanes of the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Davao City, causing traffic disruptions and road closures in areas near the compound.

The 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound is located in Buhangin, Davao City, near Davao International Airport.

Despite the tensions in the city, the Philippine National Police stated on Sunday evening that Davao City is not under lockdown, despite reports claiming that entry points had been sealed off.

Carrrier's response. Cebu Pacific advised its passengers to allow extra time for their travel to the airport, as they may experience longer travel times.

The airline also offered flexible options, including free rebooking and travel funds, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights from Davao.

Passengers on the following flights scheduled for today, August 26, may choose any of the flight options up to two hours before their scheduled departure time:

  • DG 6673: Davao – Zamboanga
  • DG 6872: Davao – Siargao
  • 5J 962: Davao – Manila

These can be availed through the Manage Booking portal of the carrier’s website on https://www.cebupacificair.com/manage-booking.

Possible changes. Cebu Pacific also informed passengers that some flight changes could still take place.

“Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights via https://www.cebupacificair.com/flight-status and update their contact details via the Manage Booking portal to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates,” it said.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and staff,”  the airline also said.

