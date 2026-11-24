Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Nov. 24–30

Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.

MANILA, Philippines — Price cuts for gasoline, diesel and kerosene will extend into this week, with gasoline seeing the largest drop at P3 per liter.

The Department of Energy announced the following changes on Sunday, November 22:

Diesel — down P2.60 per liter

Gasoline — down P3 per liter

Kerosene — down P1.60 per liter

Freight and insurance costs dampened further slides in the price of diesel, but fuel prices in the world market have declined nonetheless due to weaker demand.

United States President Donald Trump claimed that the Philippines has agreed to import "100%" of its energy and agriculture needs from the US. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo on Monday, November 23, that no deal has been finalized yet.

The new price adjustments will take effect Tuesday, November 24, and remain in effect through Monday, November 30. Prices may still vary depending on location and gas station.



Here are the estimated new prices of local oil and fuel products for Nov. 24 to 30, 2026: