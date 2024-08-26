^

LIVE updates: Situation outside KOJC compound on August 26

August 26, 2024 | 11:00am
LIVE updates: Situation outside KOJC compound on August 26
Police units from PNP Regional Office XI position themselves outside the entrance of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin District, Davao City in an attempt serve the arrest warrant against the group’s leader Apollo Quiboloy yesterday.
Diana Lhyd Suelto

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the Philippine National Police served arrest warrants against fugitive alleged sex offender and human trafficker pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his four companions failed, several members and supporters of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ are staging a protest outside the compound.

At least 2,000 heavily armed PNP were deployed to serve the arrest warrants on Saturday and entered the compund, guided by its Police Regional Office 11, Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III.

This resulted in clash between the members and supporters of KOJC who are now holding a protest outside the compound. They are calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The protesters also occupied the lanes of the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Davao City, causing traffic and tension within the city.

Here are live updates in the situation outside the KOJC compound in Davao City:

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DAVAO CITY

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST
