LIST: Flights canceled, diverted on July 24 due to 'Carina'

Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 7:08am
LIST: Flights canceled, diverted on July 24 due to 'Carina'
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some international and domestic flights have been canceled or diverted due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi).

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and CebGo to and from Taipei, Taiwan; San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines, Sur  have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 4 a.m., Carina's center of the eye was estimated located at 290 kilometers Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (22.9°North, 123.5°East) It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph, and central pressure of 950 hPa.

PAGASA added that Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 was hoisted over Batanes and Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon.

Here are the canceled and diverted flights as of 7:04 a.m., Wednesday:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

  • KL 807/808 Taipei-Manila-Taipei

Cebgo (DG)

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
  • DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

Diverted flight

  • RW 130 Da Nang-Manila STA 0400H Diverted to Clark

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

