More investments in local motorcycle production sought

Around 200 motorcycle riders pass by Roxas Boulevard as they gather together for the One Ride event on September 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA) will push for more investments in motorcycle production in the country under the group’s new leadership to promote industry growth.

In a statement, the MDPPA, which groups leading motorcycle brands in the country, said it recently welcomed a new board of directors, who aim to make the industry more competitive.

The newly inducted board of directors are Kawasaki Motor Philippines Corp.’s Alexander Cumpas as president, Honda Philippines Inc.’s Erwin Estrada as vice president, Yamaha Motor Philippines’ Gilbert Bilagantol as treasurer and Suzuki Philippines Inc.’s and former MDPPA president Norminio Mojica as auditor.

Cumpas said the group’s officers would continue to work hard to promote the development of the motorcycle industry.

“We shall ensure that the motorcycle industry is well-placed to benefit from even more investment in production, bolster the domestic supply chain and ensure people with the right skills are available to support a growing industry,” he said.

To help in the crafting and implementation of policies and guidelines relevant to the ever-changing needs of motorcycle users, MDPPA will continue to work with stakeholders from the motorcycle and corollary industries.

The group will also push for economic policies that will promote the growth of the motorcycle industry.

Mojica who served as the group’s president from 2021 to 2023, expressed confidence that the new officers would be able to build off the MDPPA’s accomplishments and lead the industry to greater heights.

Data from the ASEAN Automotive Federation showed motorcycles and scooters produced in the country from January to April declined by 6.3 percent to 425,946 units from 454,446 units in the same period last year.

Motorcycle and scooter sales in the country were also down by 2.1 percent to 541,104 units from January to April compared to last year’s 552,765 units.