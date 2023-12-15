^

Business

Klook completes $210 million funding round

The Philippine Star
December 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Klook, Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel services, has successfully completed a  $210-million financing to support business growth and fortify financial stability.

The equity round is led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from BPEA EQT, Asia investment funds Atinum Investment and Golden Vision Capital, and corporate investment arms from Southeast Asia, Krungsri Finnovate (under Bank of Ayudhya), Kasikornbank Financial Conglomerat and SM Investments SG Holdings.

The round also includes bank facilities from Citi, J.P. Morgan and HSBC.

For many Asian markets, 2023 marks the first year of travel recovery with a notable rebound in tourism figures and a gradual recovery in flight capacities.

Despite this early stage in market recovery, Klook has demonstrated remarkable business success, surpassing previous milestones with a threefold increase compared to 2019 and boasting an annualized gross booking value of  $3 billion.

Notably, the company also achieved overall profitability for the first time earlier this year.

Ethan Lin, Klook CEO and co-founder, credits this accomplishment to the collective efforts of the team in establishing the groundwork for the post-COVID era of travel.

“During the pandemic, we doubled down on our resources in merchant digitization and the expansion of our supply network, including car rentals and outdoor experiences. This positions us strongly to capture new travel trends coming out of the pandemic,”   Lin said.

The company’s success is further underscored by its increasing brand strength, strategically building on and leveraging its app-first approach to both acquire and retain customers, with over 80 percent of bookings made through mobile today. Impressively, the influx of new customers acquired in 2023 more than doubled that of 2019, while repeat customers contributed to over half of the total bookings, demonstrating the sustained customer loyalty fostered by the platform.

“Leveraging strong business fundamentals that led to significant growth in revenue and profit this year, including a threefold increase in productivity (revenue per headcount), we are set for a new phase of sustainable expansion. With Asia in the early stages of post-COVID recovery, upcoming global events like the Paris Olympics 2024 and Osaka World Expo 2025, along with rising expenditures and digital adoption, the industry outlook in Asia is exceptionally positive,”  Lin said.

The global travel industry is projected to soar to a staggering  $15.5 trillion by 2033,  with Asia-Pacific leading the way as the fastest-growing region.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 percent in   Asia-Pacific (from 2023-2028), almost doubling that of North America and Europe, this dynamic region is set to capture a larger share of the global travel market, driven by a burgeoning middle class, increased consumer spending, and a growing appetite for unique experiences.

Klook remains focused on catering to the increasing demand for immersive travel among Asian customers and showcasing the best of Asia to inbound travelers.

“We are pioneering a transformative era of travel, catering to a new generation of more digitally savvy travelers with bigger and bolder appetites for unique experiences. Our goal is to empower travelers to explore the world effortlessly through the Klook app, a one-stop platform that seamlessly connects them to a comprehensive range of in-destination services, encompassing immersive experiences and convenient ground transportation,” shared Eric Gnock Fah, COO and co-founder of Klook.

vuukle comment

KLOOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

Vivant beefs up war chest with P2.75 billion loan

1 day ago
Vivant Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Vivant Corp., is further beefing up its war chest with a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

Business confidence up among Japan's big manufacturers

By Robin Millard | 1 day ago
Confidence among Japan's largest manufacturers has risen for a third straight quarter, a key survey showed Wednesday.
Business
fbtw
Philippine economic growth expected to ease in 2024 &mdash; think tank

Philippine economic growth expected to ease in 2024 — think tank

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
Despite robust third-quarter economic growth, a think tank predicted a "moderate" outlook for the Philippine economy...
Business
fbtw
ADB sees Philippines posting fastest growth in Southeast Asia &nbsp;

ADB sees Philippines posting fastest growth in Southeast Asia  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank has kept its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines for this year and next year, but expects...
Business
fbtw
Philippines power rates are fair and reasonable

Philippines power rates are fair and reasonable

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Power rates in the Philippines are fair and reasonable, according to a 2022 updated report on the Regional/Global Comparison...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maya launches Maya Stocks

Maya launches Maya Stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
PLDT’s Maya Bank Inc. has launched the first retail investing service in the Philippines, integrated in a digital bank...
Business
fbtw

Logistics, logistics, logistics

By Boo Chanco | 41 minutes ago
Over a relaxed Sunday lunch at his father’s home, I asked Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr if he was aware of a Facebook post showing a truck dumping unsold tomatoes in Nueva Vizcaya. I showed...
Business
fbtw
DOE expects adequate power supply next year

DOE expects adequate power supply next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
The Department of Energy expects adequate power supply in the country next year, with no red or yellow alerts potentially...
Business
fbtw
Power spot market prices likely lower this month

Power spot market prices likely lower this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
Electricity prices in the spot market are expected to go down this month due to a reduction in electricity demand coupled...
Business
fbtw

Power spot market prices likely lower this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 41 minutes ago
Electricity prices in the spot market are expected to go down this month due to a reduction in electricity demand coupled with improvements in supply levels.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with