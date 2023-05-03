^

Business

Semirara's Q1 haul shrinks amid coal market turmoil

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 10:28am
Semirara's Q1 haul shrinks amid coal market turmoil
Coal revenues plunged 40% on-year to P15.5 billion in the first quarter, owing to lower shipments and selling prices as SMPC weathered market volatility.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) saw its earnings shrink in the first quarter as revenues from its coal business contracted because of a skittish market.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Consunji-led energy company reported its consolidated net income contracted 40% year-on-year to P9 billion from January to March.

Coal revenues plunged 40% on-year to P15.5 billion in the first quarter, owing to lower shipments and selling prices as SMPC weathered market volatility. 

"We limited our first-quarter exports because of the wild price swings. Now that prices have settled, we intend to boost our foreign shipments in the coming months," said SMPC president and COO Maria Cristina Gotianun. 

Likewise, SMPC noted that its bottom line retreated owing to high-base effects, since the company reported its highest quarterly net income in the same period in 2022. 

The company is eyeing to sell between 15-16 million metric tons of coal this year. 

Disclosure broken down showed total coal shipments in the first quarter sank 31% on-year to P3.5 million metric tons, dragged by a 52% contraction in export and domestic sales turning flat. 

There were bright spots in the report, as its power business reported gains. Revenues from this segment surged 59% on-year to P7.7 billion in the first quarter.

Total power sales improved 37% on-year to 1,241 Gigawatt hours, as 71% was sold in the spot market. 

Despite this, spot average selling prices of power inched down 2% to P6.69 per kilowatt-hour as fuel prices retreated and demand slowed in January. — Ramon Royandoyan

 

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Golf courses and water scarcity

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
The weather bureau is saying El Niño will start within two or three months. But for many of us, it seems the long and hot season is here already.
Business
fbtw

The OFW phenomenon

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 10 hours ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to grow its assets under management to P1 trillion...
Business
fbtw

GT Capital war chest to fund MPIC stake

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc., the conglomerate of the Ty Group, will use its war chest to fund its acquisition of a higher stake in Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. instead of borrowing from external ...
Business
fbtw

ACEN Australia secures deal for 2 solar projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
ACEN Australia has bagged two long-term energy service agreements for its solar projects in the first renewable energy and storage auction of the New South Wales government.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: PAL's recovery and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: PAL's recovery and 4 more market updates

1 hour ago
Maybe this is a great challenge for PAL to learn to squeeze every last peso out of every route in its inventory.
Business
fbtw
Budget gap eases to P271 billion in Q1

Budget gap eases to P271 billion in Q1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The country’s budget shortfall eased in the first quarter after government receipts picked up while state spending declined...
Business
fbtw
Stocks climb on hopes of cooling inflation

Stocks climb on hopes of cooling inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
The Philippine stock market opened the shortened trading week on a strong note, rising by 47.61 points or 0.72 percent to...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates soar across the board

T-bill rates soar across the board

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The government barely managed to raise half of the short-term securities it offered as rates picked up across the board.
Business
fbtw
BOP deficit may narrow to $300 million

BOP deficit may narrow to $300 million

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
ANZ Research sees an improved external payments position for the Philippines, with the balance of payments deficit narrowing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with