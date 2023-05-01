Meralco confirms power at NAIA T3 fully restored

In a statement, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said power was fully restored around 10 am.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. confirmed that power was fully restored at NAIA Terminal 3, nine hours after an outage disrupted flights in one of the Philippines’ busiest gateways on Labor Day.

“Initial inspection of the loadside facility pointed to a main circuit breaker problem of the airport terminal,” the statement read.

The Department of Energy earlier told Philstar.com that following its initial assessment, the disruption was “internal” to NAIA Terminal 3, saying that there was no problem found from Meralco’s supply.

NAIA reported in a Facebook post on Monday that 48 flights have been cancelled as a result of the power outage. Based on the update, all those flights were under budget carrier Cebu Pacific.

Air Asia also announced earlier that it rescheduled departure dates of some of its international and domestic flights.

The power outage marked another booboo for the country’s main gateway. On the first day of 2023, Philippine airspace fell quiet for a few hours as flights in and out of the country were redirected or stopped following electrical issues.

As it is, a consortium of six Philippine conglomerates and a US-based infrastructure company pitched a rehabilitation proposal to the Marcos Jr. administration on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan