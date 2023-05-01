^

Business

Meralco confirms power at NAIA T3 fully restored

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 2:28pm
Meralco confirms power at NAIA T3 fully restored
In a statement, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said power was fully restored around 10 am.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. confirmed that power was fully restored at NAIA Terminal 3, nine hours after an outage disrupted flights in one of the Philippines’ busiest gateways on Labor Day.

In a statement, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said power was fully restored around 10 am. 

“Initial inspection of the loadside facility pointed to a main circuit breaker problem of the airport terminal,” the statement read.

The Department of Energy earlier told Philstar.com that following its initial assessment, the disruption was “internal” to NAIA Terminal 3, saying that there was no problem found from Meralco’s supply.

NAIA reported in a Facebook post on Monday that 48 flights have been cancelled as a result of the power outage. Based on the update, all those flights were under budget carrier Cebu Pacific. 

Air Asia also announced earlier that it rescheduled departure dates of some of its international and domestic flights.

The power outage marked another booboo for the country’s main gateway. On the first day of 2023, Philippine airspace fell quiet for a few hours as flights in and out of the country were redirected or stopped following electrical issues. 

As it is, a consortium of six Philippine conglomerates and a US-based infrastructure company pitched a rehabilitation proposal to the Marcos Jr. administration on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan

MANILA ELECTRIC CO.

NAIA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Airlines back bid to upgrade NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Airline companies in the Philippines are backing a P100-billion proposal to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport noting that this project will raise the flight capacity of the gateway.
Business
fbtw
BIR clarifies list of purchases, services subject to VAT

BIR clarifies list of purchases, services subject to VAT

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued a regulation clarifying the local purchases of registered business enterprises subject...
Business
fbtw

Plastic man

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
To be human now is to be partly plastic. An article last week from the New York Times was about how we have ingested plastic nanoparticles into our bodies.
Business
fbtw

San Miguel Brewery posts 38 percent income gain to P6.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Brewery the country’s largest, posted a consolidated net income of P6.8 billion in the first quarter, surpassing the year-ago level by 38.2 percent, while operating income rose to P8.4 billion, up...
Business
fbtw
As inflation bites, PLDT mulls cuts in internet rates

As inflation bites, PLDT mulls cuts in internet rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is studying the possibility of reducing the prices of connectivity services this year, as inflation...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BBC chairman resigns over loan to Boris Johnson

BBC chairman resigns over loan to Boris Johnson

2 hours ago
Controversy surrounding the appointment of Sharp to one of Britain's most high-profile roles had heaped pressure on Johnson's...
Business
fbtw
Meralco moves to restore NAIA power after outage delayed flights

Meralco moves to restore NAIA power after outage delayed flights

5 hours ago
In a statement, the Pangilinan-led utility firm said that the problem was caused by a “main breaker problem” and...
Business
fbtw
US Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

US Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

6 hours ago
The US central bank is likely to take this decision despite growing signs that the American economy is slowing down, with...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen easing further

Inflation seen easing further

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Economists believe that inflation further cooled for the third straight month in April after easing to a six-month low of...
Business
fbtw
ADB awards $450,000 grant for disaster management project

ADB awards $450,000 grant for disaster management project

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has awarded a $450,000 project grant for the development of a tool for disaster management and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with