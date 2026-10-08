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Marcos arrives in Singapore for investment, regional talks

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Singapore late Wednesday, October 7, for a five-day working visit to promote investment opportunities in the Philippines and discuss regional issues with Singaporean officials.

The presidential plane landed at Changi Airport at 11:05 p.m.

Marcos is scheduled to attend the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference, which will bring together around 450 business and thought leaders from around the world.

He said he would promote the Philippines as an investment destination for digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing and other growth sectors.

“This time, our economic engagement will have a broader global focus. I will present the opportunities that the Philippines offers in digital technology, AI, and advanced manufacturing,” Marcos said in a departure statement posted on his Facebook.

He will also highlight opportunities in infrastructure, energy, healthcare and other sectors.

Marcos said his visit builds on his trip to Singapore in July, when he met with investors in digital infrastructure, AI, healthcare and other priority sectors.

But the president said attracting investments would not be enough, as the Philippines would also need to develop the infrastructure, energy capacity and technical expertise required by emerging industries.

“As we pursue these ambitions, we must also prepare for the economy we are building,” Marcos said.

“AI, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging industries will require greater amounts of reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy,” he added.

Marcos is also scheduled to visit the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute upon the invitation of Temasek Foundation and Ayala Corp.

He will learn about Singapore’s experience in developing scientific and technical capabilities in nuclear technology and safety.

“The Philippines must continue to examine all viable options for our long-term energy security, while developing the knowledge and capabilities needed to make sound decisions for our future,” Marcos said.

The president will also meet with Singapore Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Singapore will assume the Association of Southeast Asian Nations chairship next year, following the Philippines’ 2026 chairship.

Marcos said he would discuss with Wong ways to sustain and advance regional priorities.

“I return to Singapore with a clear purpose: to build on one of our most important economic partnerships and prepare our country for the industries of the future,” the president said.

ASEAN

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