ASEAN trade expo to showcase regional crafts, enterprises

MANILA, Philippines — “Way of the Weave,” the central theme of the ASEAN Trade Expo 2026, will bring the cultures, craftsmanship and enterprises of ASEAN countries and Southeast Asia partners at the Okada Manila from Nov. 10 to 12, as one of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship flagship events.

For three days, Manila will become a meeting point for ASEAN’s artisans, women entrepreneurs, cultural industries, buyers, investors and government leaders, creating a space where heritage is not simply displayed, but also connected to markets and new opportunities.

The exhibition is expected to bring together more than 200 ASEAN women-led enterprises and cultural industry participants, and attract international buyers, investors, trade ministers and regional decision-makers.

Where cultures meet and business begins

The regional showcase allows each ASEAN country including Southeast Asia country partners to showcase through country booths their nation’s products and enterprises re-flecting their character, creativity and economic potential. To date, leading the country booth exhibition are the Philippines and Singapore, each with a 24-square-meter full country setting.

Visitors can explore textiles, woven traditions, handicrafts, cultural products, local goods and women-led enterprise offerings.

Philippines story woven through textiles

The Philippines is home to generations of indigenous weaving traditions, each carrying its own language of color, technique, identity and community. At the Philippine show-case, visitors will see top weaves represented by the island winners of the Amazing Weaves Distinction Awards 2026, along with handicrafts and other products that showcase the best of Philippine craftsmanship and creativity.

Among the Philippine traditions that will be highlighted are the T’nalak of the T’boli, Yakan of Basilan and inabel of the Ilocos, alongside weaving traditions from Luzon, Visa-yas, Mindanao, and BARMM. A highlight is the Aklan piña, a notable handloom weaving, officially recognized by the UNESCO Intangible cultural heritage of unity.

These pieces are more than beautiful displays. They embody knowledge shared across generations, communities relying on their craft for livelihood, and enterprises ex-panding from local to global markets.This is the story the Philippine booth brings to the ASEAN stage: that cultural heritage can be both a source of identity and a source of economic opportunity.

The top weaves at the Philippine showcase booth are mainly the works of winners from The Amazing Weaves Distinction Awards 2026, a recognition mounted in partnership with the Women’s Business Council Philippines, GalingPook Foundation, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Commission on Women, DOST - Philippine Textile Re-search Institute and TESDA.

A shared future, woven together

Ultimately, the Way of the Weave: ASEAN Trade Expo 2026 is envisioned not simply as a trade exhibition, but as a meeting point where ASEAN’s diverse cultures, enterprises and opportunities come together to create stronger connections across borders.

Led by women entrepreneurs, PCW commissioner Rosemarie Rafael, concurrent chairperson and founder of Airspeed Group of Companies; with Myrna Yao as co-chair, CEO of Richprime Global Inc. and concurrent PCW commissioner along with Karen de Asis, a 2025 ASEAN Women Entrepreneur awardee, founder of MKS Marketing Consulting and represented the Philippines for her advocacy helping family businesses develop and build strong brands that continue to become category dominant market leaders or challengers through generations.

The ASEAN Trade Expo 2026 invites ASEAN member countries to showcase their nation’s weaves as well local and international visitors to experience the region’s products, stories, and possibilities. There will be free visitor registration and business matching available on an opt-in basis. More than an exhibition, Way of the Weave seeks to leave visitors with a simple proposition: that when ASEAN’s people, enterprises, heritage and ambitions are woven together, the region’s shared future becomes stronger, more connected and more open to the world.

Way of the Weave: ASEAN Trade Expo 2026 is organized with WomenBizPH, the Philippine Country Local Organization of the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs’ Network under ASEAN-BAC Philippines. For partnership, exhibition, and event inquiries, the ASEAN Trade Expo 2026 Secretariat may be reached at [email protected] or [email protected], or by phone at +63 917 126 3211. More information is available at www.womenbiz.ph.