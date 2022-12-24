^

Business

Philippines rank in global factory risk index jumps to 17th

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While the Philippines improved its ranking significantly in a global manufacturing risk index (MRI), more still needs to be done to make the country’s manufacturing sector more attractive, according to a global property consultancy firm.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Manufacturing Risk index, the Philippines ranked 17th in the baseline scenario among 45 countries, higher than its 28th ranking in the previous year.

“While the Philippines have continued to move up in the rank of countries in the MRI index, there are several factors that will strengthen the attractiveness of the country as a manufacturing destination” Cushman & Wakefield said.

The report ranked the countries based on cost, risk and general business conditions.

“Overall, the Philippines need to clearly demonstrate its strength and arrest the weaknesses by dismantling the barriers that make it less competitive in any of the aforementioned factors. In order to increase its level of competitiveness, the enablers of the local manufacturing sector should institute needed structural reforms,” the global property consultancy firm said.

While the Philippines maintains strong and growing domestic consumer markets, it said that the country is also beset by lack of qualified labor supply, such new skills given advancements in technology, ageing infrastructure networks and facilities, low commitment on renewable energy sources and still opaque level of business transparency.

Similar to the Philippines, the report noted that other Asian markets also ranked high in this year’s index.

“Asia markets have dominated an annual study ranking top manufacturing destinations according to baseline, cost and risk scenarios, holding the most top quartile rankings of any region across each of the scenarios,” Cushman & Wakefield said.

China remained the top destination across all three scenarios in this year’s MRI.

The countries were assessed in three key areas particularly conditions, costs and risks.

Under the conditions area, countries were assessed based on business environment, including the availability of talent or labor and access to markets, while in the cost area evaluates nations on operating costs including labor, electricity and real estate.

In the risks area, countries are assessed on political, economic, and environmental risks.

Cushman & Wakefield pointed out that in the baseline scenario, which attributes 40 percent weight to both business conditions and cost, and 20 percent to risk, Asia Pacific claims half of the 12 locations in the top quartile.

The Philippines was among these countries, as it was placed in the second quartile.

In addition, the country also landed on the first quartile in terms of cost and was placed under the third quartile in terms of risks.

The report noted that India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand all benefited from the availability of relatively low-cost labor combined with governments actively seeking both domestic and foreign investment in manufacturing and production.

“These markets have also benefited from the China+ approach, which has seen companies looking to improve supply chain resilience by diversifying their production bases beyond China,” Cushman & Wakefield added.

MRI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nurturing future big brands

By Ron F. Jabal | 9 hours ago
With retail as its core, SM has stepped up and selflessly provided the needed home for these MSMEs - recognizing the role of MSMEs as a vital cog in the SM supply chain.  
Business
fbtw

And the Word became flesh

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning.
Business
fbtw
Meralco prepares additional 480-MW supply to meet summer demand

Meralco prepares additional 480-MW supply to meet summer demand

11 hours ago
Meralco is preparing additional power supply to meet higher demand next year and in anticipation of the upcoming maintenance...
Business
fbtw
Twitter-owner Musk seeks new CEO, but casts big shadow

Twitter-owner Musk seeks new CEO, but casts big shadow

By Thomas Urbain | 16 hours ago
Twitter boss Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO, but the winner will have to live in the shadow of the mercurial billionaire,...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets track Wall St down as recession worries return

Asian markets track Wall St down as recession worries return

8 hours ago
Asian markets fell again Friday after forecast-beating US data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sharp economic slowdown unlikely &ndash; FMIC &nbsp;

Sharp economic slowdown unlikely – FMIC  

By Louella Desiderio | 50 minutes ago
A sharp slowdown in Philippine economic growth is unlikely to be seen next year despite a looming global recession, with domestic...
Business
fbtw
Government to borrow P200 billion locally in January

Government to borrow P200 billion locally in January

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
The government will start the new year with a P200-billion borrowing program with expectations of easing interest rates here...
Business
fbtw
DOE sees sufficient energy supply

DOE sees sufficient energy supply

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
There will be sufficient power supply in February next year even as the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project undergoes...
Business
fbtw
Domestic trade value down 6% in Q3

Domestic trade value down 6% in Q3

50 minutes ago
The value of commodities traded within the country slipped by six percent to P181.46 billion in the third quarter of the year...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 50 minutes ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with