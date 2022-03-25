^

Business

Mober ramps up e-vehicle fleet to support IKEA’s requirements

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local tech-logistics firm Mober is adding more electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery service fleet, especially those to service their “last mile” deliveries for multinational home furnishing retailer IKEA which has set up shop in the Philippines.

Dennis Ng, founder and CEO of Mober, said while they had initially embarked on acquiring an initial batch of BYD and Dongfeng electric vans as a push for sustainability, the recent jump in oil prices brought another reason for them to accelerate their refleeting campaign with the acquisition of more electric vans, and soon, electric trucks.

“Our goal with our new electric van fleet is to reduce carbon emissions. We are delighted to be collaborating with retail giants like IKEA that are as committed to the reduction of carbon emissions as we are,” he said.

“We look forward to serving the company’s customers with the same level of professionalism and efficiency that we are known for,” he said.

Mober is available in 80 mall hubs offering same day delivery to the mall tenants.

In addition to providing electric vehicle home delivery services for IKEA Philippines, Mober also provides kiosk services, back-office customer relations recovery and furniture assembly.

Ng noted that the move would allow them to support IKEA’s goal of 100 percent electric vehicle delivery by 2025.

IKEA opened its largest store in the world in the Philippines last Nov. 25, welcoming customers to their new 66,000-square meter facility in Manila.

With online orders now accounting for a significant portion of the company’s sales, IKEA has embarked on a mission to achieve 100 percent electric vehicle delivery by 2025.

Mober, for its part, had recently launched its initial electric delivery fleet of three electric vans which boasts a service coverage area of 250 kilometers and serves the Metro Manila areas.

A pioneer of same day delivery, Mober offers transparent pricing and precise tracking of goods.

Georg Platzer, IKEA Philippines country manager, said they are working with their partners to support their goal.

“With the first electric vehicle from Mober for instance, we lower harmful emissions as we deliver home furnishing solutions from our store to the customers’ homes. This is our small collaborative start to tackle climate change and clean transport,” Platzer said.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

IKEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Starting April 1, PEZA-registered IT-BPM firms will resume their “regular” setup requiring 70% of total workforce...
Business
fbtw

The end is near

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
It’s a giddy feeling, this realization that the pandemic is on its last breaths.
Business
fbtw
DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy has called on government agencies to strictly observe the Government Energy Management Program guidelines...
Business
fbtw

Ayala Group to sell LRMC stake

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is looking to sell its stake in Light Rail Manila Corp. as part of the realignment of its asset portfolio, according to its top official.
Business
fbtw

Our wall of immunity is crucial to economic recovery

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
During my stay in the US, I had a chance to see first-hand how the Americans are handling the transition to normalcy.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP keeps rates on hold

BSP keeps rates on hold

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept interest rates at record lows despite growing pressure to raise them, signalling...
Business
fbtw
Customs automates 82% of procedures

Customs automates 82% of procedures

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs has automated roughly 82 percent of its procedures under the Duterte administration through its modernization...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank, Globe swap data for probe of frauds

UnionBank, Globe swap data for probe of frauds

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
Aboitiz-owned Union Bank of the Philippines has entered into an agreement with Globe Telecom Inc. on data sharing to speed...
Business
fbtw
Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
North Star Meat Merchants Inc., one of the largest pork and beef vendors in the country, has filed with the Securities and...
Business
fbtw
Shares advance for 3rd straight day

Shares advance for 3rd straight day

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
Local stocks advanced for a third straight day even as emerging markets in Asia came under pressure due to uncertainties over...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with