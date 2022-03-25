Mober ramps up e-vehicle fleet to support IKEA’s requirements

MANILA, Philippines — Local tech-logistics firm Mober is adding more electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery service fleet, especially those to service their “last mile” deliveries for multinational home furnishing retailer IKEA which has set up shop in the Philippines.

Dennis Ng, founder and CEO of Mober, said while they had initially embarked on acquiring an initial batch of BYD and Dongfeng electric vans as a push for sustainability, the recent jump in oil prices brought another reason for them to accelerate their refleeting campaign with the acquisition of more electric vans, and soon, electric trucks.

“Our goal with our new electric van fleet is to reduce carbon emissions. We are delighted to be collaborating with retail giants like IKEA that are as committed to the reduction of carbon emissions as we are,” he said.

“We look forward to serving the company’s customers with the same level of professionalism and efficiency that we are known for,” he said.

Mober is available in 80 mall hubs offering same day delivery to the mall tenants.

In addition to providing electric vehicle home delivery services for IKEA Philippines, Mober also provides kiosk services, back-office customer relations recovery and furniture assembly.

Ng noted that the move would allow them to support IKEA’s goal of 100 percent electric vehicle delivery by 2025.

IKEA opened its largest store in the world in the Philippines last Nov. 25, welcoming customers to their new 66,000-square meter facility in Manila.

With online orders now accounting for a significant portion of the company’s sales, IKEA has embarked on a mission to achieve 100 percent electric vehicle delivery by 2025.

Mober, for its part, had recently launched its initial electric delivery fleet of three electric vans which boasts a service coverage area of 250 kilometers and serves the Metro Manila areas.

A pioneer of same day delivery, Mober offers transparent pricing and precise tracking of goods.

Georg Platzer, IKEA Philippines country manager, said they are working with their partners to support their goal.

“With the first electric vehicle from Mober for instance, we lower harmful emissions as we deliver home furnishing solutions from our store to the customers’ homes. This is our small collaborative start to tackle climate change and clean transport,” Platzer said.