UN chief warns landslides, drought threaten Banaue rice terraces

In a video on Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the Philippine Cordilleras' centuries-old rice terraces and surrounding communities face growing climate threats.

MANILA, Philippines — For centuries, Ifugao communities have sustained the rice terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras through an intricate system for managing mountain land and water.

Climate change is now testing that resilience with both destructive rainfall and the threat of prolonged drought.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used a visit to Banaue to warn that increasingly severe weather is endangering the terraces and the communities whose water, food and livelihoods depend on them.

"The dramatic impacts of the climate crisis can be felt everywhere around the world. I have just witnessed them again here in Banaue, in the Philippines," Guterres said in a social media post Saturday, November 21.

The Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras are a UNESCO World Heritage site shaped and maintained through generations of indigenous knowledge.

"When these rice fields were built, my country did not exist yet," Guterres said in a video recorded at the site. "It demonstrates the enormous value of the cultures and civilizations of this region."

But the landscape is already showing the effects of more extreme weather.

"Last year we had landslides in this fantastic site. This year we are afraid of drought," Guterres said. "Climate change is having a dramatic impact everywhere, but also here in the rice fields of the Philippines."

In his accompanying post, Guterres said typhoons and landslides had severely damaged the terraces in recent years. A stronger El Niño, he warned, could bring prolonged drought and threaten water supplies, food security and livelihoods.

He called for a faster shift away from fossil fuels, greater use of renewable energy and wider access to early-warning systems.

"The only effective response is urgent climate action: ending the addiction to fossil fuels, accelerating the shift to renewables, delivering early warning systems for all, and protecting the most vulnerable," Guterres said.

He described the terraces as an "extraordinary testament" to the Ifugao communities' understanding and management of their environment. — with John Marwin Elao