SMC to challenge Terra Solarâ€™s offer for Meralco supply

SMC to challenge Terra Solar’s offer for Meralco supply

Meralco’s Third-Party Bids and Awards Committee (TBPAC) received expressions of interest (EOIs) from SMC Global Light and Power Corp. and SunAsia Energy Inc., said Ronaldo Valles, Meralco head of Regulatory Management Office.

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) and a consortium led by renewable energy firm SunAsia Energy Inc. are challenging the 850-megawatt (MW) mid-merit capacity offer of Terra Solar to Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

He said both challengers are building 2,500 MW solar and 4,000 MWh battery energy storage.

“Those were the only two that have submitted. We’ll find out later if anyone will withdraw or not,” Valles said.

In a statement, SunAsia Energy said it assembled a consortium of solar developers to challenge a giant original proponent for the 850-MW supply to Meralco.

“For the first time, a community of solar developers and independent power producers broke free from their traditional mindset and decided to pool their resources and share talents to offer the largest utility company a green solution for 2026,” SunAsia Energy president Theresa “Tetchi” Capellan said.

On Jan. 22, Meralco launched a competitive selection process (CSP) for the supply of 850 MW renewable mid-merit capacity for 20 years.

This, after Terra Solar, a joint venture between Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of port magnate Enrique Razon and Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. founded by Leandro Leviste – proposed 2,500 MW solar and 4,000MWh battery storage.

For the 850-MW mid-merit capacity, Terra Solar offered a P6.08 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) headline rate and levelized cost of electricity.

A total 600 MW of its power supply will be available by Feb. 26, 2026, while the additional 250 MW are expected to be delivered starting Feb. 26, 2027.

Meralco’s TPBAC moved the bid submission deadline from March 7 to March 14.

Capellan described the latest CSP of Meralco as “a very intimidating bid process” since it is the biggest deal in the region.

“What urged us to challenge Terra Solar was not so much our common desire to acquire a power purchase agreement of this magnitude. The driving force behind our collaboration was our collective commitment to dismantle the old notion of how power supply is acquired. We cannot afford not to submit a counter offer in this tender as it will shape future competitive selection process,” she said.

SunAsia Energy is convinced that the infrastructure paradigm in the energy sector has already shifted worldwide.

“In the past, big coal power plants dispatched energy from a single remote location. Today however, this centralized system of supplying power is fading and a new path is emerging with the advent of renewable energy. Solar power in particular can be produced anywhere especially in a tropical country like the Philippines. The idea is to harvest solar energy in multiple sites. This solution proves more efficient as it increases the resiliency of the grid,” Capellan said.

In a study done by the National Renewable Energy Lab of America, it concludes that distributed power minimizes electricity outages generally caused by severe weather conditions. Power supplied from different locations protects the network and increases the resiliency of the grid. It reduces the consequence of power outages in critical facilities like hospitals.