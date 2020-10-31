EU bringing in 50 companies on construction business mission

MANILA, Philippines — Some 50 European companies in the construction and building sector are taking part in a virtual business mission under an initiative backed by the European Union (EU) to explore opportunities to work with local firms and showcase their products.

In a statement, the EU delegation to the Philippines said companies part of the construction and building technologies virtual business mission under the EU Business Avenues in Southeast Asia program would be joining the Philippine International Construction Equipment, Building Materials, Interior and Exterior Products Exhibition and Technology Forum, one of the biggest and most important trade shows being held for the sector next week.

During the business mission, the European companies would be sharing their latest products and technologies.

Construction companies, contractors, suppliers, property developers and architects in Southeast Asia would also have an opportunity to schedule video meetings with the European firms part of the business mission from Nov. 5 to 8, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We are very happy that the business mission can take place virtually to still allow the European companies to connect with Southeast Asian industry players despite the pandemic and travel restrictions. I hope that this virtual connection will benefit both regions,” Thomas Wiersing, chargé d’ affaires of the EU delegation to the Philippines said.

The business mission will be showcasing European innovation in building materials, installation systems and products, robotization techniques, energy efficiency solutions, quality monitoring and control, as well as smart and green building solutions.

“Many of these can help to increase productivity and efficiency, thus reducing cost for construction companies, such as automation system, robotics for solar panel cleaning, software to improve communications and software for data collection,” the EU delegation to the Philippines said.

Launched in 2016, the EU Business Avenues in South East Asia program aims to bring up to 1,000 European small and medium enterprises on business missions to Southeast Asia over a five year period to help them expand outside of Europe.

Under the program, the EU helps European companies forge business partnerships in markets including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand through matchmaking and business support services.