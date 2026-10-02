Stocks slip to lowest level in 11 months

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.01 percent or 0.44 points to 5,629.03, extending its losing streak to five days.

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market sustained its winless record for the week, finishing yesterday’s session with another loss.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slipped by 0.01 percent or 0.44 points to 5,629.03, extending its losing streak to five days.

This also marks the PSEi’s lowest close since Nov. 14, 2025 when it ended at 5,584.35.

The broader All Shares index also tumbled by 0.14 percent or 4.44 points, settling at 3,152.39.

First Metro Securities said the PSEi gave back most of its midday gains to finish nearly flat as late-session selling offset selective bargain hunting in heavyweights.

Philstocks Financial, for its part, said elevated oil prices and treasury yields, together with the weak peso continued to dampen sentiment.

“Adding to the pessimism was the contraction of our manufacturing sector as per the S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing PMI for September,” it said.

Philstocks Financial said investors are bracing for the upcoming inflation data next week.

Sectors were mixed, with those in the red with the slight advantage. The property index recoded the biggest gain at 0.44 percent, while services posted the largest drop at 0.47 percent.

Total turnover value improved to P8.18 billion from the previous day’s P7.54 billion.

Decliners crushed advancers, 109 to 77, while 56 issues were unchanged.

ICTSI was the most actively traded stock, declining by 0.81 percent to P860 per share. It was followed by conglomerates SM Investments, which rose by 0.61 percent to P495, and Ayala Corp., which fell by 1.53 percent to P515.