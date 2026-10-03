NCAA Player of the Week Concepcion leads Mapuaâ€™s surge

NCAA Player of the Week Concepcion leads Mapua’s surge

MANILA, Philippines — After starting NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball with three straight losses, Mapúa University has been soaring with Yam Concepcion leading the charge.

Concepcion has been a big part of the Cardinals’ resurgence, thanks to his all-around performance, as he helped Mapúa claim the scalps of defending champion San Beda University and Arellano University for back-to-back wins.

For winning back-to-back games with Mapúa, Concepcion earned the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Player of the Week honors from September 28 to October 2.

While the 24-year-old forward was limited to four points in Mapúa's 55-54 win against San Beda, he still made his presence felt with nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block as the Cardinals secured the victory.

He then led the Cardinals’ charge in their 69-55 victory over Arellano, delivering an all-around performance of 22 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, four steals, and three assists.

For Concepcion, it is all about staying ready and learning from their past losses as they navigate their way in the Grand Old League under new head coach Chito Victolero.

“Pinaalahanan lang kami ni Coach Chito na makakaranas kami ng tough losses at good wins. Dapat marunong lang kami mag-handle ng kahit na anong bagay,” Concepcion said.

“Hindi naman matatapos [ang campaign namin] sa liga sa mga talo na ‘yun. Pusong kampeon lang,” he added.

In a tightly contested selection, Concepcion received the nod of scribes from traditional and digital media covering the collegiate beat, winning over Justine Sanchez of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, T-Mc Ongotan of Arellano, Jamhir Eligado and Lawrence Mangubat of Jose Rizal University, and EJ Castillo of Emilio Aguinaldo College.