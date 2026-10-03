Falcons feast on Tigers

MANILA, Philippines -- Complete masterclass for the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Adamson defanged the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 85-57 in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball matchup Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Falcons started the game waxing hot and never looked back to tame UST.

Monty Montebon powered Adamson with 21 points, with 15 coming in the first half. He also had seven assists and five rebounds, to go with two steals. Matty Erolon added 17 markers off the bench.

Adamson led by as much as 15 points, 36-21, in the first half as they simply outplayed UST.

The lead grew to 23, 50-27, in the third following a Montebon jumper.

UST, though, showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to 11, 39-50, with a 12-0 run capped by a pair of free throws by Amiel Acido.

But it was the nearest the Tigers got to, as the torrential offense of the Falcons just kept on coming.

The largest lead came with less than a minute remaining at 28, 85-57, following an and-one play by Lance Mangaron.

Earl Medina added 11 points for Adamson, which shot 29-of-67 from the field and 11-of-33 from deep.

Collins Akowe stood tall for UST with 19 points, to go with 15 rebounds and two assists. Amiel Acido chipped in 11 markers off the bench, as well as seven boards and a dime for the Tigers, who had a 2-of-24 clip from deep and a 20-of-63 field goal conversion.

UST slid down and out of the top four a 2-2 win-loss record, while Adamson rose to 2-1.