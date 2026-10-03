^

Sports

Falcons feast on Tigers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 3, 2026 | 5:53pm
Falcons feast on Tigers
Adamson's Monty Montebon
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Complete masterclass for the Adamson Soaring Falcons. 

Adamson defanged the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 85-57 in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball matchup Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. 

The Falcons started the game waxing hot and never looked back to tame UST. 

Monty Montebon powered Adamson with 21 points, with 15 coming in the first half. He also had seven assists and five rebounds, to go with two steals. Matty Erolon added 17 markers off the bench. 

Adamson led by as much as 15 points, 36-21, in the first half as they simply outplayed UST. 

The lead grew to 23, 50-27, in the third following a Montebon jumper. 

UST, though, showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to 11, 39-50, with a 12-0 run capped by a pair of free throws by Amiel Acido. 

But it was the nearest the Tigers got to, as the torrential offense of the Falcons just kept on coming. 

The largest lead came with less than a minute remaining at 28, 85-57, following an and-one play by Lance Mangaron. 

Earl Medina added 11 points for Adamson, which shot 29-of-67 from the field and 11-of-33 from deep. 

Collins Akowe stood tall for UST with 19 points, to go with 15 rebounds and two assists. Amiel Acido chipped in 11 markers off the bench, as well as seven boards and a dime for the Tigers, who had a 2-of-24 clip from deep and a 20-of-63 field goal conversion. 

UST slid down and out of the top four a 2-2 win-loss record, while Adamson rose to 2-1.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST TIGERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medal tally: 20th Asian Games

Medal tally: 20th Asian Games

9 hours ago
The 20th Asian Games are under way, running from September 19 to October 4.
Sports
fbtw
On to the next for Alex

On to the next for Alex

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
“Mission: Asian Games Gold” turned out to be an unsuccessful endeavor and must have felt like a punch to the gut...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa rules ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge in thrilling finish

Ababa rules ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge in thrilling finish

1 day ago
Refusing to buckle under pressure, Jhonnel Ababa staged a dramatic late-round comeback, birdieing the final two holes to edge...
Sports
fbtw
Blazing finish lifts Ababa to ICTSI Iloilo throne

Blazing finish lifts Ababa to ICTSI Iloilo throne

19 hours ago
Refusing to buckle under pressure, Jhonnel Ababa staged a dramatic late-round comeback, birdieing the final two holes to edge...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev beats Norrie to kick off Sinner-less China Open

Zverev beats Norrie to kick off Sinner-less China Open

1 day ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to kick-start his bid for the China Open.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Enriquez shoots for Asian Games jiu-jitsu gold

Enriquez shoots for Asian Games jiu-jitsu gold

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
 Filipino jiu-jitsuka Alex Enriquez has reached the gold medal match of the women’s -63 kilogram jiu-jitsu competition...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 'managing' injuries as Dodgers launch MLB post-season

Ohtani 'managing' injuries as Dodgers launch MLB post-season

9 hours ago
Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani says he "feels really good overall" as the Dodgers head into their National...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives China Open scare, Sabalenka starts strong

Djokovic survives China Open scare, Sabalenka starts strong

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat outsider Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in the second round of the China Open...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tennis star Eala says 'I get overwhelmed sometimes'

Philippines tennis star Eala says 'I get overwhelmed sometimes'

10 hours ago
Alexandra Eala admitted on Friday that she gets "overwhelmed sometimes" by the huge weight of expectation placed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with