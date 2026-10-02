^

Business

MVP tightens grip on Meralco with P12.4 billion stake deal

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2026 | 12:00am
MVP tightens grip on Meralco with P12.4 billion stake deal
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is further strengthening his grip on power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) through a P12.4-billion stake deal with business partner Ramon Ang.

Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has agreed to acquire 21.4 million common shares or 1.9 percent of Meralco from Ang’s San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) at P580.99 apiece via a special block sale.

The transaction, subject to closing conditions, carries a 16.2-percent premium over Meralco’s 90-day volume-weighted average price of P500.09 per share as of Sept. 30.

The purchase price is also more than six times the P90 per share SMGP paid when it acquired the Meralco stake from state-run Land Bank of the Philippines.

MPIC will fund the transaction using a mix of internally generated cash and financing.

Upon the deal’s closing, MPIC’s direct and indirect shareholding in Meralco will increase to around 49.4 percent from 47.46 percent.

MPIC, whose interests span power, toll roads, water, health care, real estate, light rail and agribusiness, said the transaction reflects its continued confidence in Meralco’s long-term growth prospects.

Meralco is the country’s largest power utility, serving more than eight million customers in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

SMGP, the power arm of Ang’s San Miguel Corp. (SMC), acquired around 46.6 million Meralco common shares from Landbank through special block sales on the Philippine Stock Exchange last year.

In a special meeting on Thursday, SMGP’s board of directors approved the sale, transfer and conveyance of all or part of the shares.

Sought for insights, China Bank Capital Corp. managing director Juan Paolo Colet told The STAR that SMC could use the P12.4-billion proceeds to pay down debt and fund capital expenditures.

For MPIC, Colet said the transaction shows the MVP Group “remains very confident in the future of Meralco” despite uncertainty surrounding system loss charges.

Pangilinan, who chairs Meralco, earlier warned that power utilities “may not survive” if they alone shoulder the costs of removing system loss charges from electricity bills.

System loss charge refers to the fee that power utilities currently recover from consumers to cover electricity lost before it reaches homes and businesses. 

During his penultimate State of the Nation Address, President Marcos called for the removal of the charge.

Meanwhile, Globalinks Securities and Stocks Inc. head of sales trading Toby Allan Arce said the Meralco share sale is “strategically more significant” to MPIC than to SMC, further consolidating the former’s position in the utility giant.

“For investors, the more interesting question now is whether San Miguel intends to monetize the remainder of its Meralco position and how MPIC ultimately manages a stake approaching 50 percent,” Arce told The STAR.

Following news of the transaction, Meralco shares closed 0.29 percent lower at P416 apiece yesterday.

MERALCO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Digital sovereignty

Digital sovereignty

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is hardly surprising that the DICT is struggling to get foreign-based social media platforms to comply with local regulations....
Business
fbtw
Filipinos get shot at digital economy ownership with GCash IPO, says solon

Filipinos get shot at digital economy ownership with GCash IPO, says solon

15 hours ago
The P6.60 final pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mynt Inc. could bring ownership of one of the Philippines’...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Pizza ushers in business transformation

Shakey’s Pizza ushers in business transformation

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., one of the leading restaurant and kiosk chain groups in the Philippines, is making...
Business
fbtw
Pryce exits pharma, focuses on gas business

Pryce exits pharma, focuses on gas business

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Pryce Corp. is exiting the pharmaceutical business to sharpen its focus on core operations, including the importation and...
Business
fbtw
Philippines Resorts closes Donatela Resort in Bohol

Philippines Resorts closes Donatela Resort in Bohol

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy has permanently closed its Donatela Resort and Sanctuary...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Indian firms eye exclusive ecozone for pharma, biotech

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Indian firms have expressed interest in developing an exclusive economic zone for Indian investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, according to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.
Business
fbtw
Globe extends Starlink service to Japan

Globe extends Starlink service to Japan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco-to-tech giant Globe Telecom Inc. is maximizing its partnership with Starlink by activating direct-to-device connectivity...
Business
fbtw

Architecture not gadgets

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Do you know what money can buy?
Business
fbtw

A multi-faceted problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
When flooding happens in Metro Manila, attention turns to flood-control projects.
Business
fbtw

ICTSI’s Croatia unit hits 4 million TEUs milestone

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Croatian unit of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has handled four million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to date, reaching a new milestone after completing its latest upgrades.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with