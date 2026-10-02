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Business

RHR named Philippine’s Leading Hotel Group

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2026 | 12:00am
RHR namedÂ Philippineâ€™s Leading Hotel Group
Four awards. One proud moment for Philippine hospitality. Robinsons Land president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio celebrates Robinsons Hotels and Resorts’ four wins at the 2026 World Travel Awards, marking another milestone for Filipino hospitality on the global stage.

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of the Gokongwei family’s Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), has bagged the prestigious title of Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group in the 2026 World Travel Awards, with its homegrown Filipino hotel brand conquering the Asian luxury hospitality scene.

RHR said the award is a testament to its nationwide presence, comprising 27 owned hotel properties, more than 4,000 room keys, and extensive operating experience across 10 brands ranging from luxury and upscale hotels to midscale and essential-value stays.

“This award is a great validation of all the hard work done by the phenomenal team of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts,” RLC senior vice president and RHR business unit general manager Barun Jolly said.

Jolly attributed RHR’s success to its diversified network, which serves different market segments and destinations, and the way its people care for guests.

The World Travel Awards is an annual international program recognizing excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

RHR’s upcoming Fili Hotel Bridgetowne has also been named Asia’s Leading New Luxury Hotel Development Project.

RHR said the award validates the company’s belief that Filipino companies can create homegrown luxury brands and experiences that can compete on an international stage.

Fili, which takes its name from Filipino, is positioned as the country’s premier homegrown five-star hotel brand.

Expected to open in 2027, Fili Hotel Bridgetowne will bring the brand to Metro Manila, extending its presence beyond its flagship property at NUSTAR Integrated Resort in Cebu.

“Nearly five years ago, Robinsons Land took a bold step in creating Fili, the Philippines’ first homegrown five-star hotel brand developed by a Filipino real estate company,” RLC president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said.

“Today, its recognition by the World Travel Awards, alongside RHR’s second consecutive win as the Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group, reinforces our belief that Filipino talent and enterprise can create world-class luxury hospitality experiences. This is an important gateway for us to bring the warmth and character of Philippine hospitality to Asia,” she said.

Grand Summit Hotel General Santos also received the Philippines’ Leading City Hotel, while Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu was named the Philippines’ Leading Family Resort.

RHR’s extensive network covers 20 locations across the country, including Tagaytay in Cavite, Cebu, General Santos, Davao, Iligan, Butuan, Bacolod, Iloilo, Dumaguete and Tacloban.

RHR said this regional reach supports RLC’s first-mover advantage, which is built on identifying opportunities in growing markets and investing in destinations beyond the country’s most established tourism centers.

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