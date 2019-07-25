MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 22, 2019.
King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
Duterte signs tobacco excise tax bill into law
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Thursday signed into law the bill raising the excise tax on tobacco products to support the government's health care program, Malacañang said. 

Republic Act 11346 will hike tobacco excise tax rates and will impose taxes on heated tobacco and vapor products. The measure, which was transmitted to Malacañang last June 27, would have lapsed into law on July 27 if Duterte did not act on it. 

"To address the urgent need to protect the right to health of the Filipino people and to maintain a broader fiscal space to support the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act, the president has signed into law House Bill no. 8677 / Senate Bill no. 2233 increasing the excise tax on tobacco products," Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a text message Thursday.

READ: Bills that Duterte asked Congress to pass in 4th SONA 

The law will increase the excise tax slapped on cigarettes from P35 to P45 per pack next year. The tax will be raised to P50 per pack in 2021, P55 per pack in 2022 and P60 per pack in 2023.

From being excise-free, heated tobacco products or e-cigarettes will be levied P10 per back beginning next year. The tax will increase by 5% every year effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Vapor products, individual cartridge, refill, pod or container of its liquid solutions or gel will be charged P10 per 10 ml. Products that are more than 50 ml will be slapped with P50 excise tax plus P10 per additional 10 ml.

The taxing of e-cigarettes is seen to raise an additional P2 billion in state revenues.

READ: 32 things Duterte said in his 4th SONA

The Finance department has said the tobacco excise tax law would generate P15 billion in revenues during the first year of its implementation.

The government has been raising taxes on tobacco products to discourage the public from consuming them and to generate additional revenues. 

Two years ago, Dutetre signed into law the first package of the tax reform program which raised tobacco excise tax rate from P31.2 per pack in 2018 to P32.5 per pack between January to June 2018, P35 per pack from July 2018 to December 2019, P37.5 per pack in 2020 and 2021 and P40 per pack in 2022 and 2023 and a 4% annual indexation onwards.

In 2012, former President Benigno Aquino III signed a law restructuring the excise tax on alcohol and tobacco. 

RODRIGO DUTERTE TOBACCO EXCISE TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
List: Brands operated by Jollibee Foods Corp.
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Here are other brands operated by local food giant Jollibee Foods Corp.
Business
Ayala takes over, reorganizes Phinma Energy
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Phinma Energy Corp. is completing its reorganization by changing its corporate name, hiking its capital stock and naming brothers...
Business
Sponsored
The biggest lottery jackpot in the world is 190.4M euros – Here's how you can win it!
7 days ago
190.4 million euros is the biggest international lottery jackpot yet, and you can get a chance to win it without leaving the...
Business
Jollibee selldown pulls stock index lower
By Iris Gonzales | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index retreated back to the 8,100 level yesterday after market investors dropped their Jollibee Food Corp. shares after the Asian food giant announced that it had acquired...
Business
Toward an investment-driven growth
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Instead of commenting on the President’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered yesterday, I will discuss the Philippine economy’s long-term performance.
Business
Latest
19 hours ago
Agri sector not likely to attain medium-term goals
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Results of the 2018 Statistical Indicators on Philippine Development (StatDev 2018) released Tuesday, showed that across sectoral...
Business
Credit Surety Fund releases P5.8 B loans to MSMEs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The credit enhancement program established by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) launched more than a decade ago paved the way for the release of P5.8 billion worth of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises...
19 hours ago
Business
Landbank to increase exposure to agri sector
By Mary Grace Padin | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is planning to further increase its exposure to agricultural loans, which is now currently at 22.17 percent and the highest in the banking industry, according to top offi...
19 hours ago
Business
Death and taxes
By Iris Gonzales | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Imagine the criminal on his last day on earth, strapped on a gurney or on his death chair. Imagine him at that exact moment he gets the intravenous injection that would paralyze his muscles and stop his heart. ...
19 hours ago
Business
Angat Lahat Alliance supports President’s SONA
By Joey Concepcion | July 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Last Monday, President Duterte delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) which presented the achievements and plans of the administration in the next three years.
19 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with