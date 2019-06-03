Metrobank lauded best-managed bank in the Philippines

BANGKOK, Thailand — Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) was recognized as The Best Managed Bank in the Philippines in this year’s Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards.

Widely acknowledged in the financial services industry, the award-giving body gives the highest possible accolade given to banks and individuals within the Asia Pacific and Gulf regions.

The Best Managed Bank Award is based on excellent financial performance of organizations by measuring vision and strategy against actual achievements, the feedback of staff, customers, investors, and the industry.

Metrobank was recognized for the following attributes: a superior domestic franchise under the leadership of its chairman and chief executive officer, a strong commitment to domestic customers at the product and service levels, a strong governance structure at both the board and management levels, the ability to execute strategy and respond to changes in the marketplace, and an environment that provides a stable and long-term commitment to all shareholders.

Due to a very stringent evaluation process, awards are only handed out once every three years.

Apart from its outstanding credentials in the criteria listed above, Metrobank has also streamlined and modernized virtually every aspect of its operations in the past few years, focusing on seamless transactions and ease of doing business.

The bank has also been consistent in generating stable and diversified revenue streams, while developing innovative and scalable solutions for its clients.

In 2018, Metrobank’s net income grew by a robust 21% (year-on-year) to P22 billion, which represented the fastest growth posted among the top players in the local banking industry. This was driven by healthy growth in loans complemented by margin expansion, higher fee-based income, and manageable expense growth.