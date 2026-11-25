Tigers survive, claw Falcons to stay in hunt for UAAP semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — Still alive and growling.

University of Santo Tomas staved off elimination, growling its way to a playoff for a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney after mauling the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 76-63, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Growling Tigers are now assured of a playoff for a semifinal spot, while dealing Adamson a loss in their final elimination-round game.

The Espana-based squad had a hard time against the grit-and-grind Soaring Falcons in the first half, trailing by four, 32-36, after a triple by Matt Erolon.

But a massive 18-2 run capped by a layup by Mark Llemit pushed UST firmly ahead, 50-38, with 4:15 left in the frame.

A Matty Erolon deuce snapped the run, but the Tigers continued to roll, taking a 17 point lead, 61-44, as Llemit sliced and diced the Adamson defense.

The San Marcelino-based squad, though, would go down swinging.

The team was able to cut the deficit to single digit, 55-64, but the Tigers could not be stopped, thanks to Llemit, Collins Akowe and Landyn Jumawan.

Akowe stood tall in the win with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block. He made 6-of-7 from the field and shot 9-of-17 of his free throws.

Llemit backstopped with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, to go with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. He scored 14 of his total scoring output in the second half.

Monty Montebon and Matty Erolon led Adamson in their final UAAP games. The former had 14 markers, four dimes, three pilfers and a board, while the latter had 13 points.

Earl Medina added 11.

UST thus finished the eliminations with an 8-6 win-loss record, while the Soaring Falcons dropped to 5-9.

The Tigers will be taking on the loser of the matchup between the Far Eastern University and La Salle on Saturday.

Both FEU and La Salle are holding identical 8-5 slates, and whoever wins in their clash will face the loser of the matchup between National University and University of the Philippines for the twice-to-beat edge.