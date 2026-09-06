^

Sports

Transparent trap

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2026 | 12:00am

The trap is set. And if Top Rank Promotions’ CEO Bob Arum would have his way, Charly Suarez will be out of the picture and Arum’s boy Vasily Lomachenko will become undisputed world super featherweight champion. Sadly, the Filipino WBO mandatory contender will have little or no say about.

After Suarez’s controversial loss to former WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete was declared a no-contest, the WBO attempted to schedule a rematch. Navarrete dodged it for more than a year, then opted to stake his WBO and IBF belts against WBC champion O’Shaquie Foster, instead, with the understanding that the winner would face Suarez. Navarrete lost, then Arum changed the deal. Right after the Foster victory, he foretold of seeing inevitably facing Foster to become undisputed champion. Arum said that Suarez and Lomachemko would face off, after which the former two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division champion would fight Foster. Did he slip by assuming that Vasily would win, or has he put his considerable machinery into motion?

On Thursday in the US, the Ukrainian Lomachenko came out of retirement to officially sign a new, co-promotion agreement between his Loma Power and Top Rank. He said that he would return to the ring in 2027. Meanwhile, Arum promised to give the Filipino contender a big purse to fight his boy instead of Foster. It all seems so neatly planned.

Suarez, 38, has deserved a world-title shot for years, and should have gotten a rematch with Navarrete first. But last July, Suarez demolished Manuel Avila in 2:31 seconds to send a message that he was not to be trifled with. However, since he is outside the Top Rank circle, he will continue to be edged out. The advantages the undefeated Filipino will carry into the fight are his being more active, and being relatively fresh compared to other opponents. They are the same age, but Lomachenko has not fought since 2025.

“At this point, we will fight whoever they put in front of us,” Charly told this writer. “If we do not and try to choose an opponent, the opportunity might not come again. Time moves on.”

“It also puts pressure on us, the training team,” says Suarez’s lead trainer Delfin Boholst. “We have to make sure Charly is ready to fight, and make adjustments for whoever the opponent is going to be.”

So instead of his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion in even just one world organization, he is being enticed with a larger amount to risk it all against a proven opponent who is under the promoter’s banner. Short-term gain over immortality. If it looks fishy and smells fishy, then it must be fishy. This writer can practically guarantee that, if Suarez does not knock Lomachenko out, he will lose it all. And Top Rank will hand their boy his lifelong dream of being undisputed champion, instead.

All we can hope is that, when the ink dries on the contract, Suarez knocks Lomachenko out.

*   *   *

 

The PBAs first-ever Rookie of the Year Gil Cortez will be showcased onMasters of the Game,” airing on IBC 13, DWAN 1206 AM, YouTube and Facebook today at 5:15 p.m., right after the PCSO lottery draw.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Beermen storm back vs Gin Kings to force Game 5

Beermen storm back vs Gin Kings to force Game 5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, but how you finish. 
Sports
fbtw
League-leading Maroons collide with Blue Eagles, eye to stretch semis streak

League-leading Maroons collide with Blue Eagles, eye to stretch semis streak

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Rampaging leader University of the Philippines shoots for its eighth straight Final Four appearance against Katipunan rival...
Sports
fbtw
Altas repel Stags

Altas repel Stags

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Compete like underdogs.
Sports
fbtw
All systems go for MelMac Sports' staging of Maharlika Pilipinas pickleball tilt

All systems go for MelMac Sports' staging of Maharlika Pilipinas pickleball tilt

7 hours ago
MelMac Sports at Vista Mall Imus is set to make its debut as a host venue for professional pickleball this weekend, welcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena&rsquo;s withdrawal deals major blow to Filipinos' campaign in Philippine Open

Tabuena’s withdrawal deals major blow to Filipinos' campaign in Philippine Open

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The Philippines’ bid to reclaim the Philippine Open crown suffered a major setback with one of its biggest guns, two-time...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rolida, Gica shine in 30th PAL Mabuhay Miles Invitational

Rolida, Gica shine in 30th PAL Mabuhay Miles Invitational

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Jacob Rolida continued his impressive late-season surge, capping another strong campaign with the best gross honors in the...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters reassert mastery over Cool Smashers

High Speed Hitters reassert mastery over Cool Smashers

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
There is something about the PLDT puzzle that Creamline just couldn’t solve.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez turns back Eric Olivarez, faces Tangub for National Open crown

Olivarez turns back Eric Olivarez, faces Tangub for National Open crown

11 hours ago
Eric Olivarez overcame a second-set stumble to reassert his dominance over Noel Damian, scoring a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory to...
Sports
fbtw
PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Olivarez shocks UP; CEU blasts La Salle

PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Olivarez shocks UP; CEU blasts La Salle

12 hours ago
Olivarez College served notice of its title aspirations by stunning defending champion University of the Philippines, 91-89,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with