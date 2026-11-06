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Sports

High Speed Hitters reassert mastery over Cool Smashers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 3:08pm
High Speed Hitters reassert mastery over Cool Smashers
PLDT High Speed Hitters
(PVL Images)

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. - Nxled vs Capital1 (PVL)

3:30 p.m. - NU-Archipelago Builders vs AFP (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Akari (PVL)

 

 

MANILA, Philippines — There is something about the PLDT puzzle that Creamline just couldn’t solve.

It was evident in the High Speed Hitters’ pulsating 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23 victory over the Cool Smashers that bolstered the former’s semifinal stock in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena Thursday night.

That heart-pounding triumph was the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise’s eighth over the 11-time league champion in their last nine encounters that underscored how the former had dominated the latter in recent years.

It also sent PLDT to its third straight win after starting the conference with two excruciating defeats in a row.

For the Cool Smashers, it was their first setback after zooming to a 4-0 start.

It’s a bad thing they ran into a PLDT squad that has evolved into Creamline’s pesky nemesis.

PLDT star Savi Davison said it was all about resilience and hard work.

“I think you know we have to be aware that they’re a very strong team and we know it’s always going to be a tough match,” said Davison, who did most of the heavy lifting with 22 points, including 20 on kills, while getting the job done in defense with 19 excellent receptions and nine digs.

“But we’ve been working harder in the gym and everyone is contributing and working out really well,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nxled, now the lone unbeaten team with a 4-0 slate following Creamline’s recent downfall, clashes with Capital1 (2-3) at 1 p.m., while Choco Mucho (3-2) tackles Akari (2-3) at 6 p.m.

PVL

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