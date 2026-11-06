All systems go for MelMac Sports' staging of Maharlika Pilipinas pickleball tilt

MelMac Sports is opening its doors to the growing pickleball community, preparing three courts for the weekend competition.

MANILA, Philippines — MelMac Sports at Vista Mall Imus is set to make its debut as a host venue for professional pickleball this weekend, welcoming the Maharlika Pilipinas Pickleball Tournament (MPPT) for its third invitational leg.

The development marks another milestone for MelMac Sports owner Mel Macasaquit, who previously worked with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) during the 2019 Lakan Season and its historic bubble tournament in 2021.

For Macasaquit, hosting the MPPT is a welcome opportunity to once again work with a sporting initiative led by former senator and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao.

"Any tournament of Sec. Manny Pacquiao is always welcome here at MelMac Sports. We have a long history of working together, dating back to 2019, and we are happy to once again be part of an event that brings communities together through sports," said Macasaquit.

“It’s great to see MPPT doing such a wonderful job organizing tournaments and promoting pickleball. We’re grateful to have been chosen as their venue for Leg 3."

MelMac Sports previously mounted the 2021 MPBL Invitational Bubble Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, an event that brought music and sports together to provide entertainment and joy to Filipinos during the pandemic.

This time, MelMac Sports is opening its doors to the growing pickleball community, preparing three courts for the weekend competition. The venue will convert its 5-on-5 basketball court into additional pickleball courts to accommodate the tournament and ensure that the competition proceeds according to schedule.

Beyond providing a venue for the athletes, Macasaquit said MelMac Sports is also making sure that spectators will have an enjoyable experience throughout the tournament.

"For us, it’s about making sure everyone enjoys the experience, not just the players. Our venue will be open to spectators, with Planet Melmac open to serving food for everyone. Fans can relax, enjoy good food, and comfortably watch the games from the stands. We want everyone to feel welcome and be part of the excitement.” Macasaquit added.

MPPT Commissioner Mark Espinosa, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to MelMac Sports for hosting the third leg, highlighting the importance of the venue's support in bringing the competition to Imus.

"The excitement is building as we bring the MPPT Invitational Leg 3 to Melmac Sports in Imus. We’re looking forward to two days of intense competition and great sportsmanship as players come together to showcase their skills and passion for the game," said Espinosa.

"A big thank you to Melmac Sports for hosting us and for being a great partner in making this leg possible. We truly appreciate their support and hospitality. We’re excited to see the pickleball community come together once again and make this another memorable leg of the MPPT Invitational.”

The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into two groups, with two-leg champion Parañaque Titans leading the standings with 193 points.

The Titans headline Group B alongside the Rizal Ilustrados (third, 116 points), Pampanga Chiefs (10th, 48 points), Alfonso Siklab (sixth, 95 points), Camarines Norte Golden Hawks (12th, 48 points), and GenSan Punchers (fifth, 100 points).

Group A, meanwhile, will feature the Tacloban Aces (fourth, 107 points), Bangued Miki (eighth, 64 points), Bacoor Strikers (ninth, 48 points), Abra River Paddlers (second, 131 points), Muntinlupa Smashers (11th, 40 points), and Batangas Bangers (seventh, 68 points).

Competition begins on Saturday, with the morning session scheduled for 8 a.m. before the afternoon games get underway at 1 p.m.

The tournament, which has Vagisil, JOOLA and Xtreme serving as partners, will culminate with the knockout playoffs on Sunday. (Pool story)