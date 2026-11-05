Maroons eye outright semis

Riding on six straight wins, the Fighting Maroons want no further complications and look for an outright semis entry in the 6 p.m. tiff.

MANILA, Philippines — Rampaging leader University of the Philippines shoots for an eighth straight Final Four appearance as it takes on Katipunan rival Ateneo in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Riding on six straight wins, the Fighting Maroons want no further complications and look for an outright semis entry in the 6 p.m. tiff.

Adamson (4-6), at joint sixth place with Santo Tomas, tries to keep its hopes alive against also-ran UE (0-10) with 30 straight losses since 2024.

They play at 2:30 p.m.

UP, holder of the longest active Final Four streak (seven seasons), is sitting comfortably at the summit with an 8-2 slate, enjoying a full-game lead over National U (7-3) and two games ahead of reigning champion La Salle (6-4) and host Far Eastern U (6-4).